Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. to be held on 04/18/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This distance voting ballot must be fulfilled by shareholders who wish to exercise their right of remote voting at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Vibra Energia S.A. ("Company"), to be held, on first call, on April 18, 2024, at 2 p.m. ("AEGM"), exclusively in digital form and remotely, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 81, dated March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Rule 81" and "Ballot", respectively). In order for the Ballot be considered valid and the votes cast thereon to be counted as part of the quorum of the AEGM, it is essential: (i) the filling of all fields of this Ballot; (ii) that each page is initialed; and (iii) the signature, at the bottom of the Ballot, by the shareholder or shareholder's legal representative, as the case may be and pursuant to the applicable law. Exceptionally for this AEGM, the Company will waive the presentation of the originals, as well as the certification of the signatures on the Ballots, and the notarization and the apostille of those executed abroad.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who wish to exercise their right to remote voting hereby may complete this Ballot and send it directly to the Company or deliver their voting instructions to their custody agent/bookkeeping agent, as follows.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote by sending this Ballot directly to the Company shall send the following documents: (a) a physical copy, or a scanned copy, in case it is sent by e-mail, of the Ballot related to the AEGM, duly filled in, initialed and signed; and (b) a certified copy of the following documents: (b.1) for individuals: personal document with photo (Identity document (RG), National Register of Foreigners (RNE), Driving License (CNH) or passport) of the shareholder; (b.2) for legal entities: personal document with photo (Identity document (RG), National Register of Foreigners (RNE), Driving License (CNH) or passport) of the legal representative and the latest consolidated bylaws or articles of association together with the corporate documents that prove the legal representation of the shareholder; and (b.3) for investment funds: personal document with photo (Identity document (RG), National Register of Foreigners (RNE), Driving License (CNH) or passport) of the legal representative, the latest consolidated regulations of the fund and bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as applicable, in compliance with the funds voting policy together with the corporate documents that prove the powers of representation. The Ballot and the other documents mentioned above must be sent to the Company (i) preferably, to the e-mail of the Investor Relations Department (ri@vibraenergia.com.br), to the attention of the Companys Investor Relations Department or (ii) to the Companys head office, located at Edifício Lubrax, at Rua Correia Vasques, No. 250, 4th floor, Cidade Nova, city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, Zip Code 20211-140, to the attention of the Companys Investor Relations Department, and the shareholder must ensure that the Company receives them up to seven (7) days before the date of the AEGM (i.e., until April 11, 2024). Within three (3) business days of receipt of the documents, the Company will inform the shareholder, through the e-mail indicated above, whether the documents received are sufficient or not for the vote to be considered valid. Shareholders holding shares issued by the Company that are deposited with a central depository may transmit the voting instructions for completing this Ballot through their respective custody agents, if these provide this type of service.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Vibra Energia S.A.

Rua Correia Vasques, No. 250, 4th floor, Cidade Nova, Edifício Lubrax Zip Code 20211-140, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

At.: Investor Relations Department E-mail:ri@vibraenergia.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Itau Corretora de Valores S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3400, 10th floor - Itaim Bibi Zip Code 04538-132, São Paulo, SP, Brasil

Contact phone number: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan areas) or 0800 7209285 (other location)

The opening hours are on business days from 9 am to 6 pm E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) [Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3]

1. Appreciation of the Company's management report, the Company's management accounts, the Company's financial statements, the opinion of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Company's Fiscal Council and the report of the Statutory Audit Committee to the Company for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] 2. Approval of the Companys proposed capital budget for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] 3. Approval of the destination of the results of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, including the distribution of dividends. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] 4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Chapa da Administração Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial (Membro Independente / Independent Member) Clarissa de Araújo Lins (Membro Independente / Independent Member) Fabio Schvartsman (Membro Independente / Independent Member) Mateus Affonso Bandeira (Membro Independente / Independent Member) Nildemar Secches (Membro Independente / Independent Member) Ronaldo Cezar Coelho (Membro Independente / Independent Member) Walter Schalka (Membro Independente / Independent Member) 5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Chapa da Administração [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 3

9. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as manycandidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Gueitiro Genso Matsuo (Efetivo / Effective) / Ana Cristina Ribeiro Kattar (Suplente / Substitute) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Rinaldo Pecchio Junior (Efetivo / Effective) / Walbert Antonio dos Santos (Suplente / Substitute) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Vitor Paulo Camargo Gonçalves (Efetivo / Effective) / Aramis Sá de Andrade (Suplente / Substitute) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] 10. Establishment of the global amount of the compensation of the Companys managers, as well as the compensation of the members of the Companys Fiscal Council and the members of the advisory committees to the Companys Board of Directors. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3] 11. In case of a second call to the Annual General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this Ballot be considered for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting to be held on a second call. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: VBBR3]

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Multiple voting only

12. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the candidates indicated bellow? [If the shareholder chooses "yes", only the candidates listed below with the answer type "approve" will be considered in the proportional percentage distribution. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

13. View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.

Sérgio Agapito Lires Rial (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

Clarissa de Araújo Lins (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

] Approve [ ] Approve [

] ]

Fabio Schvartsman (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

] Approve [

] Reject [

Mateus Affonso Bandeira (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

] Approve [

]Nildemar Secches (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

] Approve [

] Reject [

Ronaldo Cezar Coelho (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

] Approve [

] RejectWalter Schalka (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ Abstain / [ ] %

] Approve [

] Reject [

]

Abstain / [ ] %Claudio Antonio Gonçalves (Membro Independente / Independent Member) [ Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [

]City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________