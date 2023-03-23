Advanced search
    VBBR3   BRVBBRACNOR1

VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.

(VBBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:46:16 2023-03-23 pm EDT
12.91 BRL   -3.15%
02:24pVibra Energia S A : Results Presentation 4Q22
PU
03/22Transcript : Vibra Energia S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2023
CI
03/21Vibra Energia S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vibra Energia S A : Results Presentation 4Q22

03/23/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4Q22 Results

March/2023

R$157/m3

Ebitda Margin 4Q22

Vibra delivered robust

28.2%

results in 4Q22

Market Share 4Q22

+59

Service stations

in 4Q22

1

Differentiated approach and consistent results in 2022

R$5,263 MM

38.5 MM m³

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Volume

(+5% vs. 2021)

(+0.2% vs. 2021)

R$137/m3R$148/m3

Adj. Ebitda Margin

2022 Normalized

(+5.5% vs. 2021)

Margin

R$64/m3

+182

Adjusted Op.

Service

expenses ¹ 2022

Stations

(+ 10.5% vs. 2021)

2

1. Adjusted operating expenses without effect of: Hedging, extemporaneous tax recoveries, CBIOs and property sale

Maintaining the trend of core business

Volumes recovering to pre-pandemic levels and Expenses and Ebitda indicators reflecting significant evolution since privatization

+0,2%

Volume (million m3)

43,18 41,55 40,18

36,75

9,3

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q21

+0,8%

-2,5%

38,5

38,6

8,9

10,3

10,0

9,0

9,2

10,3

10,1

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

2021

2022

-9%

-12%

+10%

Expenses1

98

111

84

69

60

51

42

64

60

64

66

58

58

64

(R$/m3)

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

2021

2022

-2%

+74%

+6%

Adjusted

127

115

115

160

123

175

157

129

137

EBITDA Margin

71

62

78

104

90

(R$/m3)

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

2021

2022

3

1. Adjusted operating expenses without effect of: Hedging, extemporaneous tax recoveries, CBIOs and property sale

In Retail, we advanced our value proposition for resellers, franchisees and end customers

Service Excellence and Consumer Experience:

  • Nova Imagem now at 2,504+ Service stations (Feb/23)
  • Training retail staff
  • Competitive prices and logistics excellence in procurements for the chain

Financial equilibrium of resellers

  • New Grid and Podium Gasoline line
  • Greater share of Additives in the mix
  • Expansion of Siga Bem (+6%) and Lubrax+ (+5%) chains in 2022
  • +121 New stores in 90 cities and 22 states, totaling 1,238 stores
  • Growth in store market share 1.4 p.p.

(vs 2 main competitors)

  • +22% Sales vs 2021 R$ 1.3 bn
  • Net revenue of R$ 151 MM in 2022

Vibra Ecosystem

  • Premmia loyalty program
  • Cashback via the Premmia App

Sales volume [MM m3]

Branded Gas Stations

Adjusted Ebitda [MM R$]

+9%

0%

+2%

+1%

-42%

+562%

6,36

6,33

8.383

889

8.324

5,83

8.201

516

78

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

Volume and Chain growth

Highly unstable oil

prices

4

Disclaimer

Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
