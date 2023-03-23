Vibra Energia S A : Results Presentation 4Q22
R$157/m
3
Ebitda Margin 4Q22
Vibra delivered robust
28.2%
results in 4Q22
Market Share 4Q22
+59
Service stations
in 4Q22
1
Differentiated approach and consistent results in 2022
R$5,263 MM
38.5 MM m³
Adjusted EBITDA
Total Volume
(+5% vs. 2021)
(+0.2% vs. 2021)
R$137/m
3 R$148/m
3
Adj. Ebitda Margin
2022 Normalized
(+5.5% vs. 2021)
Margin
R$64/m3
+182
Adjusted Op.
Service
expenses ¹ 2022
Stations
(+ 10.5% vs. 2021)
2
1. Adjusted operating expenses without effect of: Hedging, extemporaneous tax recoveries, CBIOs and property sale
Maintaining the trend of core business
Volumes recovering to pre-pandemic levels and Expenses and Ebitda indicators reflecting significant evolution since privatization
+0,2%
43,18 41,55 40,18
36,75
9,3
2017
2018
2019
2020
1Q21
+0,8%
-2,5%
38,5
38,6
8,9
10,3
10,0
9,0
9,2
10,3
10,1
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
2021
2022
-9%
-12%
+10%
Expenses
1
98
111
84
69
60
51
42
64
60
64
66
58
58
64
(R$/m
3)
2017
2018
2019
2020
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
2021
2022
-2%
+74%
+6%
Adjusted
127
115
115
160
123
175
157
129
137
EBITDA Margin
71
62
78
104
90
(R$/m
3)
2017
2018
2019
2020
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
2021
2022
3
1. Adjusted operating expenses without effect of: Hedging, extemporaneous tax recoveries, CBIOs and property sale
In Retail, we advanced our value proposition for resellers, franchisees and end customers
Service Excellence and Consumer Experience:
Nova Imagem now at 2,504+ Service stations (Feb/23)
Training retail staff
Competitive prices and logistics excellence in procurements for the chain
Financial equilibrium of resellers
New Grid and Podium Gasoline line
Greater share of Additives in the mix
Expansion of Siga Bem (+6%) and Lubrax+ ( +5%) chains in 2022
+121 New stores in 90 cities and 22 states, totaling 1,238 stores
Growth in store market share 1.4 p.p.
(
vs 2 main competitors)
+22% Sales vs 2021 R$ 1.3 bn
Net revenue of R$ 151 MM in 2022
Vibra Ecosystem
Premmia loyalty program
Cashback via the Premmia App
Sales volume
[MM m 3 ]
Branded Gas Stations
Adjusted Ebitda
[MM R$]
+9%
0%
+2%
+1%
-42%
+562%
6,36
6,33
8.383
889
8.324
5,83
8.201
516
78
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
Volume and Chain growth
Highly unstable oil
prices
