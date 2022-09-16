Advanced search
    BIP   SG1BJ7000008

VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED

(BIP)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:06 2022-09-15 am EDT
0.0850 SGD    0.00%
06:54aBiden administration wants more crypto enforcement, digital asset rules
RE
09/15Lawsuit claims Pfizer fellowship program is biased against whites, Asian-Americans
RE
09/12Vibrant Group Limited Approves First and Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 30 April 2022
CI
Biden administration wants more crypto enforcement, digital asset rules

09/16/2022 | 06:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency networks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple plunge into water

(Reuters) - U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said in reports published on Friday.

The Treasury Department will also lead a group of government agencies that will consider a central bank digital currency, although the White House stopped short of endorsing a digital dollar.

The reports were issued in response to an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year "on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets."

"Innovation is one of the hallmarks of a vibrant financial system and economy, but as we've painfully learned from history, innovation without adequate regulation can result in significant disruptions and harm to the financial system and individuals," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters.

The reports urged regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to issue guidance and rules for digital asset ecosystem risks, including the potential for cryptocurrencies to be used in money laundering or for fraud.

The White House also said Biden would consider asking Congress to amend the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) to apply to digital asset service providers, including cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The BSA requires lenders to report suspicious transactions to the Treasury.

Biden will also consider recommendations from agencies to create a federal framework to oversee non-bank payment providers.

Cryptocurrencies surged past $3 trillion in value last year but the sector has stumbled in recent months as investors have pulled out of risky assets due to rising interest rates.

Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said cryptocurrencies risk harming financial stability and national security without proper oversight.

"Regulation of cryptocurrencies is needed if digital assets are going to play a role that we believe they can in fostering innovation and supporting our economic and technological competitiveness," he said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Josie Kao)

By Hannah Lang


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 202 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 9,30 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
Net Debt 2022 158 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 58,9 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vibrant Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian Keong Khua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fook Wah Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cher Liang Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jiann Luen Kow Vice President-Information Technology
Eu Tse Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED-15.00%42
DSV A/S-32.41%31 168
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-25.27%27 560
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.10.28%4 792
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.4.17%4 692
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-20.15%3 505