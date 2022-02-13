Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Vibrant Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIP   SG1BJ7000008

VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED

(BIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

02/13/2022 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel needs to cut red tape in traditional industries so they can boost productivity and catch up with the country's booming high-tech sector, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Sunday.

Joining Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann praised much of Israel's economic progress since joining the OECD in 2010, particularly a robust technology sector, as well as its handling of the latest waves of the COVID-19 crisis without needing lockdowns.

He projected Israel's strong economic growth would continue in 2022 but told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett the country faces structural challenges and wide socio-economic gaps due to a "two-speed economy".

"The remarkable productivity of Israel's vibrant high-tech sector stands in stark contrast to the lower productivity levels in more traditional lagging sectors which actually employ most of the workforce in Israel," said Cormann, a former Australian finance minister. "This continues to lead to slower gains in aggregate productivity."

High-tech jobs account for about 10% of the labour force and the sector is highly efficient unlike manufacturing, agriculture and other traditional sectors that are subject to heavy regulations.

"So Prime Minister, the OECD's assessment is that if Israel were to reduce its level of bureaucracy and over-regulation in some of those sectors that has accumulated throughout the years, that will certainly help boost competition, help boost performance and help lower prices moving forward," Cormann said.

Bennett and his government have come under fire in recent weeks amid rising food and other living costs. The government last week announced a $1.3 billion plan to reduce the cost of living, including tax cuts for working families, child-care subsidies and streamlined regulation to stimulate price-cutting competition for products.

"We've got to reform the stagnant parts of our economy and we need to increase competition," Bennett told Cormann. "We don't have enough domestic competition and that's something that's always tough because there is always a good reason on why you need to slow down on that. And we need to have the courage to take these actions."

Israel's economy grew by an estimated 6.5% in 2021 and is projected to grow 5.5% in 2022, according to the central bank. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 2.4 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED -1.01% 0.098 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
All news about VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
02/09Treasury wants to stir up U.S. alcohol market to help smaller players
RE
02/02Hungary's opposition fights Orban's media strength one letterbox at a time
RE
01/27India's Reliance in talks to raise $1.6 billion for media JV as Viacom seeks lower stak..
RE
01/26Elie Saab brings vibrant looks to Paris catwalk on return
RE
01/21Laurentian Bank's 2022-23 Canada Provincial Economic Forecasts; 2nd of 2 Parts
MT
01/19Vibrant Group Settles Fines in Australia
MT
01/12Hong Kong government denounces 'biased reporting' by the Economist
RE
01/10China’s Commercial Property Investments Forecast to Top $31 Billion in 2021
MT
01/10Vibrant-Led Investors Sign Conditional Agreement to Subscribe for $6 Million of Hiap Se..
MT
01/03Richard Leakey, Kenyan conservationist who campaigned against ivory trade, has died
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 163 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2021 3,15 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
Net Debt 2021 178 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 67,9 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vibrant Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian Keong Khua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fook Wah Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cher Liang Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jiann Luen Kow Vice President-Information Technology
Eu Tse Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED-2.00%51
DSV A/S-15.16%46 350
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-11.96%33 701
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-5.18%8 860
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.3.57%5 463
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.-2.17%5 284