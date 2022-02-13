OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel needs to cut red tape
in traditional industries so they can boost productivity and
catch up with the country's booming high-tech sector, the head
of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) said on Sunday.
Joining Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, OECD
Secretary-General Mathias Cormann praised much of Israel's
economic progress since joining the OECD in 2010, particularly a
robust technology sector, as well as its handling of the latest
waves of the COVID-19 crisis without needing lockdowns.
He projected Israel's strong economic growth would continue
in 2022 but told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett the country
faces structural challenges and wide socio-economic gaps due to
a "two-speed economy".
"The remarkable productivity of Israel's vibrant high-tech
sector stands in stark contrast to the lower productivity levels
in more traditional lagging sectors which actually employ most
of the workforce in Israel," said Cormann, a former Australian
finance minister. "This continues to lead to slower gains in
aggregate productivity."
High-tech jobs account for about 10% of the labour force and
the sector is highly efficient unlike manufacturing, agriculture
and other traditional sectors that are subject to heavy
regulations.
"So Prime Minister, the OECD's assessment is that if Israel
were to reduce its level of bureaucracy and over-regulation in
some of those sectors that has accumulated throughout the years,
that will certainly help boost competition, help boost
performance and help lower prices moving forward," Cormann said.
Bennett and his government have come under fire in recent
weeks amid rising food and other living costs. The government
last week announced a $1.3 billion plan to reduce the cost of
living, including tax cuts for working families, child-care
subsidies and streamlined regulation to stimulate price-cutting
competition for products.
"We've got to reform the stagnant parts of our economy and
we need to increase competition," Bennett told Cormann. "We
don't have enough domestic competition and that's something
that's always tough because there is always a good reason on why
you need to slow down on that. And we need to have the courage
to take these actions."
Israel's economy grew by an estimated 6.5% in 2021 and is
projected to grow 5.5% in 2022, according to the central bank.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)