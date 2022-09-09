U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - With more private companies
launching people into space, the U.S. government said Friday
that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take
the lead in investigating future commercial space accidents
where a person is killed or seriously injured.
The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency in those
fatal or injury incidents regardless of whether the person was
on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle,
according to an agreement the NTSB https://www.ntsb.gov/legal/gc/Documents/NTSB-FAA-Commercial-Space-MOU.pdf
signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
"This agreement reflects our shared goal to ensure a safe,
robust and vibrant U.S. commercial space industry," said Acting
FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.
The NTSB will also take the lead if there is damage to
property not associated with the commercial space launch or
reentry activities or the launch site from debris that could
reasonably be expected to cause death or serious injury.
The FAA will be the lead investigative agency for all other
commercial space mishaps.
The last agreement between the two agencies was signed 22
years ago, the NTSB said.
The NTSB is currently reviewing public comments on its
November 2021 proposal codifying investigative procedures for
commercial space accidents and incidents.
Under the law, NTSB, an independent federal agency,
investigates all fatal airplane crashes and other serious
transportation accidents.
NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy told Reuters in an interview it
was important to establish lines of command for an investigation
before there is a major incident.
"We have to be ready.... You don't want to wait until
something tragic occurs," Homendy said. "If we are going by
history, it's not a matter if, it's a matter of when."
Last month, bipartisan leaders on the House Transportation
and Infrastructure Committee leaders introduced legislation to
clarify the authority of the NTSB to investigate commercial
space transportation accidents.
The Federal Communications Commission this week proposed
rules to address the growing challenge of orbital debris, noting
"defunct satellites, discarded rocket cores, and other debris
now fill the space environment creating challenges for future
missions." As of 2021, there were more than 4,800 satellites in
orbit.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)