  Vibrant Group Limited
    BIP   SG1BJ7000008

VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED

(BIP)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  07:59 08/09/2022 BST
0.0880 SGD   +8.64%
09/09U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents
RE
09/07VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/31China's Guangzhou, Shenzhen tighten COVID curbs as parts of north join in
RE
U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

09/09/2022 | 11:30pm BST
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - With more private companies launching people into space, the U.S. government said Friday that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take the lead in investigating future commercial space accidents where a person is killed or seriously injured.

The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency in those fatal or injury incidents regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle, according to an agreement the NTSB https://www.ntsb.gov/legal/gc/Documents/NTSB-FAA-Commercial-Space-MOU.pdf signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"This agreement reflects our shared goal to ensure a safe, robust and vibrant U.S. commercial space industry," said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.

The NTSB will also take the lead if there is damage to property not associated with the commercial space launch or reentry activities or the launch site from debris that could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious injury.

The FAA will be the lead investigative agency for all other commercial space mishaps.

The last agreement between the two agencies was signed 22 years ago, the NTSB said.

The NTSB is currently reviewing public comments on its November 2021 proposal codifying investigative procedures for commercial space accidents and incidents.

Under the law, NTSB, an independent federal agency, investigates all fatal airplane crashes and other serious transportation accidents.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy told Reuters in an interview it was important to establish lines of command for an investigation before there is a major incident.

"We have to be ready.... You don't want to wait until something tragic occurs," Homendy said. "If we are going by history, it's not a matter if, it's a matter of when."

Last month, bipartisan leaders on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee leaders introduced legislation to clarify the authority of the NTSB to investigate commercial space transportation accidents.

The Federal Communications Commission this week proposed rules to address the growing challenge of orbital debris, noting "defunct satellites, discarded rocket cores, and other debris now fill the space environment creating challenges for future missions." As of 2021, there were more than 4,800 satellites in orbit. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 202 M 144 M 125 M
Net income 2022 9,30 M 6,64 M 5,74 M
Net Debt 2022 158 M 113 M 97,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 60,9 M 43,5 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vibrant Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian Keong Khua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fook Wah Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cher Liang Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jiann Luen Kow Vice President-Information Technology
Eu Tse Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED-12.00%43
DSV A/S-31.85%31 365
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-26.39%26 800
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.9.26%4 732
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-1.19%4 496
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-18.05%3 597