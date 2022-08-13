Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Vibrant Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIP   SG1BJ7000008

VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED

(BIP)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:26 2022-08-11 am EDT
0.0870 SGD   +2.35%
08/09Vibrant Group Limited Proposes Cash Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 30 April 2022, Payable on 21 September 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results

08/13/2022 | 08:58am EDT
Kenya general elections

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed on Saturday, pushing Deputy President William Ruto into second place.

With just over 26% of votes counted, Odinga had 54% and Ruto had 45%, according to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and displayed on a large screen at a national tallying center in the capital, Nairobi.

East Africa's wealthiest nation and most vibrant democracy held presidential, parliamentary and local elections on Tuesday.

Ruto and Odinga are in a tight race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has reached his two-term limit. Kenyatta fell out with Ruto after the last election and has endorsed Odinga.

Official vote tallying has been proceeding slowly, fueling public anxiety.

Election commission chairman Wafula Chebukati blamed party agents, who are allowed to scrutinise results forms before they are added to the final tally.

"Agents in this exercise cannot proceed ... as if we are doing a forensic audit," he told a news briefing on Friday.

    "We are not moving as fast as we should. This exercise needs to be concluded as soon as possible."

Representatives from Odinga and Ruto's coalitions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters news agency and other media outlets have been tallying results forms from 291 constituencies posted on the election commission website. These have not yet been verified, and this tally is running well ahead of the official one.

As of 1200 GMT, Reuters had tallied 237 forms, which showed Ruto in the lead with nearly 53% of the vote, compared to just over 46% for Odinga. Two other candidates had less than 1% between them.

Nineteen other forms could not be included in the count because they were unreadable or were missing information.

The forms Reuters is tallying are preliminary and the results subject to change. After the forms are uploaded to the commission's website, Kenyan election law requires that they are physically brought to the national tallying center, where party representatives can examine them for any discrepancies.

The process was designed as a safeguard against the kind of rigging allegations that have triggered violence after previous polls. More than 1,200 people were killed after a disputed 2007 election and more than 100 killed after a disputed 2017 election.

The winning candidate must receive 50% of the national vote plus one, and at least 25% of the vote from 24 of 47 counties.

The commission has until Tuesday to declare a winner.

(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alexandra Zavis, Mark Bendeich and Frances Kerry)

By Duncan Miriri


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 163 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2021 3,15 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net Debt 2021 178 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 60,2 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vibrant Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian Keong Khua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fook Wah Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cher Liang Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jiann Luen Kow Vice President-Information Technology
Eu Tse Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED-13.00%44
DSV A/S-20.59%37 842
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-17.93%30 812
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.19.10%5 574
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.13.10%5 462
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-17.84%3 611