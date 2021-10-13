Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. VibroPower Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BJD   SG1CA3000009

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(BJD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED (Company Registration Number 200004436E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 23 May 2000)

PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY

The board of directors (the "Board") of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcement by the Company on 8 June 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that VGE has completed the Proposed Acquisition on 13 October 2021.

By Order of the Board

Benedict Chen Onn Meng

Chief Executive Officer

13 October 2021

Disclaimer

VibroPower Corporation Limited published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
08/13Vibropower Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
06/08VIBROPOWER : Associate Company to Acquire Power Plant in Malaysia
MT
04/13VIBROPOWER : Egm proxy form
PU
04/13VIBROPOWER : Extraordinary / special general meeting
PU
04/13VIBROPOWER : Extraordinary /special general meeting
PU
04/13VIBROPOWER : Annual general meeting
PU
04/06VIBROPOWER : Disclosure of changes in interest of substantial shareholder
PU
03/31VIBROPOWER : Disclosure of change in interest of substantial shareholder
PU
03/25VIBROPOWER : Disclosure of changes in interest of substantial shareholder
PU
03/24VIBROPOWER : Corrigendum on change in substantial shareholder 's interest
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,3 M 9,09 M 9,09 M
Net income 2020 0,16 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2020 4,53 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,42 M 3,26 M 3,27 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VibroPower Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Onn Meng Chen Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Yogarajah Balasubramaniam Non-Executive Chairman
Huai Peng Sia Secretary, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Shih Hua Toh Independent Non-Executive Director
Poh Chye Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-26.83%3
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.36%18 102
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-32.61%8 895
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.27.46%8 752
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-0.84%6 125
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO4.00%4 930