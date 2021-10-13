General Announcement::PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED (Company Registration Number 200004436E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 23 May 2000)
PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY
The board of directors (the "Board") of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcement by the Company on 8 June 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement.
The Board is pleased to announce that VGE has completed the Proposed Acquisition on 13 October 2021.
By Order of the Board
Benedict Chen Onn Meng
Chief Executive Officer
13 October 2021
