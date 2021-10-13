Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  VibroPower Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    BJD   SG1CA3000009

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(BJD)
General Announcement::UPDATE ON THE UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT AND FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 200004436E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UPDATE ON THE UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT AND FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

1. Update on Utilisation of Proceeds from Placement

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to (i) the Company's announcements dated 8 September 2020, 5 October 2020 and 6 October 2020 relating to the placement of 9,500,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Placement") and (ii) the Company's announcement dated 23 December 2020 relating to the utilization of proceeds from placement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company has utilised the net proceeds of S$1,199,000 (the "Placement Net Proceeds") from the Placement.

The Company sets out below a summary of the utilisation of the Placement Net Proceeds as at the date of this announcement:

Intended use of

Amount

Amount

Amount

Balance

the Placement Net

allocated

utilised as at

utilised from

(S$'000)

Proceeds

(S$'000)

23 December

23 December

2020

2020 up to the

(S$'000)

date of this

announcement

(S$'000)

Professional fees

150

67

83

-

Operating

300

254

46

-

expenses

Purchase of parts

749

-

749

-

and components

for projects

Total

1,199

321

878

-

The above utilisation of the Placement Net Proceeds is consistent with the intended use of the Placement Net Proceeds disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 6 October 2020.

2. Update on Utilisation of Proceeds from Rights Issue

The Board further refers to (i) the Company's announcements dated 1 October 2019, 25 October 2019, 20 November 2019, 12 December 2019, 20 December 2019 and 15 January 2020 (the "Right Issue Announcement") in relation to the Rights cum Warrants Issue and (ii) the Company's announcements dated 18 February 2020 and 28 September 2020 relating to the utilisation of proceeds from exercise of rights issue. Please refer to the Offer Information Statement issued by the Company on 20 December 2019 (the "OIS") for details on the rights issue.

1

The Company sets out below a summary of the utilisation of the Net Proceeds as at the date of this announcement:

Intended use of

Amount

Amount

Amount

Balance

the Placement Net

allocated

utilised as at

utilised from

(S$'000)

Proceeds

(S$'000)

28 September

28 September

2020

2020 up to the

(S$'000)

date of this

announcement

(S$'000)

General working

340

340

-

-

capital purpose

Expansion of the

1,200

640

560

-

Company's existing

business

Total

1,540

980

560

-

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Benedict Chen Onn Meng

Chief Executive Officer

13 October 2021

2

Disclaimer

VibroPower Corporation Limited published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
