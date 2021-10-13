General Announcement::UPDATE ON THE UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT AND FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
(Company Registration Number: 200004436E)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
UPDATE ON THE UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT AND FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
1. Update on Utilisation of Proceeds from Placement
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to (i) the Company's announcements dated 8 September 2020, 5 October 2020 and 6 October 2020 relating to the placement of 9,500,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Placement") and (ii) the Company's announcement dated 23 December 2020 relating to the utilization of proceeds from placement.
The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company has utilised the net proceeds of S$1,199,000 (the "Placement Net Proceeds") from the Placement.
The Company sets out below a summary of the utilisation of the Placement Net Proceeds as at the date of this announcement:
|
Intended use of
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Balance
|
the Placement Net
|
allocated
|
utilised as at
|
utilised from
|
(S$'000)
|
Proceeds
|
(S$'000)
|
23 December
|
23 December
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2020 up to the
|
|
|
|
(S$'000)
|
date of this
|
|
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
|
(S$'000)
|
|
Professional fees
|
150
|
67
|
83
|
-
|
Operating
|
300
|
254
|
46
|
-
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of parts
|
749
|
-
|
749
|
-
|
and components
|
|
|
|
|
for projects
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,199
|
321
|
878
|
-
The above utilisation of the Placement Net Proceeds is consistent with the intended use of the Placement Net Proceeds disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 6 October 2020.
2. Update on Utilisation of Proceeds from Rights Issue
The Board further refers to (i) the Company's announcements dated 1 October 2019, 25 October 2019, 20 November 2019, 12 December 2019, 20 December 2019 and 15 January 2020 (the "Right Issue Announcement") in relation to the Rights cum Warrants Issue and (ii) the Company's announcements dated 18 February 2020 and 28 September 2020 relating to the utilisation of proceeds from exercise of rights issue. Please refer to the Offer Information Statement issued by the Company on 20 December 2019 (the "OIS") for details on the rights issue.
The Company sets out below a summary of the utilisation of the Net Proceeds as at the date of this announcement:
|
Intended use of
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Balance
|
the Placement Net
|
allocated
|
utilised as at
|
utilised from
|
(S$'000)
|
Proceeds
|
(S$'000)
|
28 September
|
28 September
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2020 up to the
|
|
|
|
(S$'000)
|
date of this
|
|
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
|
(S$'000)
|
|
General working
|
340
|
340
|
-
|
-
|
capital purpose
|
|
|
|
|
Expansion of the
|
1,200
|
640
|
560
|
-
|
Company's existing
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,540
|
980
|
560
|
-
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Benedict Chen Onn Meng
Chief Executive Officer
13 October 2021
