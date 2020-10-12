Log in
VibroPower Corporation Limited    BJD   SG1CA3000009

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(BJD)
  Report
Company 
News

VibroPower : COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT

10/12/2020 | 01:55am EDT

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200004436E)

PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF UP TO 9,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF

THE COMPANY AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.132 PER SHARE - COMPLETION OF THE

PROPOSED PLACEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to the Company's announcements dated 8 September 2020 and 5 October 2020 (the "Announcements") relating to the Proposed Placement. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the Proposed Placement has taken place on 5 October 2020 and 9,500,000 Subscription Shares have been allotted and issued to the Subscribers.

Following completion of the Proposed Placement, the number of issued and paid-up ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares) in the capital of the Company has increased from 53,926,284 Shares to 63,426,284 Shares. The Subscription Shares rank pari passu with and carry all rights similar to the existing Shares except that the Subscription Shares will not rank for any dividends, rights, allotments, or other distributions, the record date for which falls on or before the date of the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares.

The Subscription Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST on or around 7 October 2020, and the trading of the Subscription Shares shall commence with effect from 9:00 a.m. on the same day.

The AIP granted by the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Subscription Shares is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed Placement, the Subscription Shares, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr Benedict Chen Onn Meng

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 6 October 2020

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VibroPower Corporation Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:54:01 UTC
