VibroPower : ISSUE AND ALLOTMENT OF SHARES PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200004436E)

ISSUE AND ALLOTMENT OF SHARES PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company has on 7 October 2020 increased from 63,426,284 ordinary shares to 64,426,284 ordinary shares by way of the issue and allotment of 1,000,000 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of 1,000,000 warrants at the exercise price of S$0.10 for each new ordinary share.

The 1,000,000 new ordinary shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares, save for any dividends, rights, allotments or other distributions, the record date for which falls before the date of allotment and issuance of the new ordinary shares (i.e. 7 October 2020).

The 1,000,000 new ordinary shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 9 October 2020 and trading of the 1,000,000 new ordinary shares is expected to commence from 9.00 a.m. on the same date.

Following the exercise of 1,000,000 warrants into 1,000,000 new ordinary shares, there are 16,975,428 warrants outstanding as at 7 October 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr Benedict Chen Onn Meng

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 7 October 2020

