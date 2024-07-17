Press release from Companies

Tarik Cengiz will work with developing existing partnerships in the company's current markets. He will also put a lot of focus on driving a geographic expansion and increased sales by addressing potential international partners such as distributors, agents or OEM partners.

Tarik has deep knowledge of how healthcare works, both in Sweden and internationally. He also has experience in successfully driving international sales growth in small and medium-sized companies. Tarik has experience in identifying partners, negotiating agreements and then developing a fruitful collaboration for rapid growth.

"I would like to warmly welcome Tarik to VibroSense and I look forward to working with him as VibroSense now focuses on international sales and marketing. Tarik has impressive experience in building sales and an entrepreneurial spirit that will be important for VibroSense ," says Håkan Petersson, chairman of the board of VibroSense Dynamics AB.



"It is with great joy and enthusiasm that I have accepted the assignment and become part of the Team," says Tarik Cengiz , incoming CEO of VibroSense Dynamics. "I see a great need for what VibroSense offers the market and good opportunities to develop and expand the business. The objective is to create growth with good profitability, while at the same time we help our customers in the healthcare sector to solve problems for patients and help them to have a better quality of life".

Contact

Håkan Petersson, Chairman of the Board VibroSense Dynamics AB,

Tel: +46 40 88 026

E-mail: info@vibrosense.com

www.vibrosense.com

About VibroSense Dynamics AB (publ)

VibroSense Dynamics AB (publ) develops and sells medical technology products to facilitate diagnosis of peripheral nerve damage in the hands and feet. The method involves measuring and quantifying the ability to perceive vibrations at several frequencies. The company's customers are diabetes clinics, occupational health care, hospitals, point of care centers and researchers.



Our vision is for the company's products to be a standard instrument in all neurological examinations to detect early signs of changes in sensation so that patients and their caregivers can implement preventive measures that prevent, reduce or delay the onset of nerve damage in the hands and feet.