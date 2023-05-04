Vicarious Surgical Earns Recognition from Fast Company and MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Fast Company Includes Vicarious Surgical Among the “World Changing Ideas”

Vicarious Surgical, Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that the company earned recognition from Fast Company and the MedTech Breakthrough Awards for two industry awards:

First, Fast Company ’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards selected Vicarious Surgical as an honorable mention. The World Changing Ideas Awards honor sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility and more.

Second, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards named the Vicarious Surgical robotics system the winner in its "Best Healthcare Robotics Solution" category. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the "breakthrough" companies, people, platforms and products in today's health, fitness and medical technology industries.

“It is an honor to see our work recognized by peers and colleagues as we continue to meet milestones on the path to commercializing our unique surgical robotic platform,” said Adam Sachs, Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. “As a company, we have made significant strides in establishing strategic hospital system partnerships and completing our Beta 2 surgical system. It is encouraging to join other true innovators in each of these two industry awards.”

The latest award recognition comes on the heels of TIME naming the Vicarious Surgical robotic system one of their Best Inventions of 2022. The device was recognized in the experimental inventions category of TIME’s annual list, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing lives.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

