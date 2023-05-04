Advanced search
    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
2.100 USD   -4.98%
09:03aVicarious Surgical Earns Recognition from Fast Company and MedTech Breakthrough Awards
BU
04/24Vicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023
BU
03/29Insider Buy: Vicarious Surgical
MT
Vicarious Surgical Earns Recognition from Fast Company and MedTech Breakthrough Awards

05/04/2023 | 09:03am EDT
Fast Company Includes Vicarious Surgical Among the “World Changing Ideas”

Vicarious Surgical, Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that the company earned recognition from Fast Company and the MedTech Breakthrough Awards for two industry awards:

  • First, Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards selected Vicarious Surgical as an honorable mention. The World Changing Ideas Awards honor sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility and more.
  • Second, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards named the Vicarious Surgical robotics system the winner in its “Best Healthcare Robotics Solution” category. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the “breakthrough” companies, people, platforms and products in today’s health, fitness and medical technology industries.

“It is an honor to see our work recognized by peers and colleagues as we continue to meet milestones on the path to commercializing our unique surgical robotic platform,” said Adam Sachs, Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. “As a company, we have made significant strides in establishing strategic hospital system partnerships and completing our Beta 2 surgical system. It is encouraging to join other true innovators in each of these two industry awards.”

The latest award recognition comes on the heels of TIME naming the Vicarious Surgical robotic system one of their Best Inventions of 2022. The device was recognized in the experimental inventions category of TIME’s annual list, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing lives.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,56x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 177x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 47,7%
Technical analysis trends VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,10 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 269%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Styka Executive Chairman
Sammy Khalifa Chief Technology Officer
John P. Mazzola Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.3.96%266
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.05%212 296
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.53%181 206
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.01%106 892
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.88%75 733
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG22.66%70 938
