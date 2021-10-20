Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vicarious Surgical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicarious Surgical : Enters Long-Term Lease, Expanding Footprint for Continued Growth - Form 8-K

10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vicarious Surgical Enters Long-Term Lease, Expanding Footprint for Continued Growth

WALTHAM, Mass. -- (BUSINESS WIRE) --October 20, 2021 - Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced execution on a long term lease agreement providing an additional 30,000 square feet in Waltham, MA.

The new facility will expand manufacturing facilities and include four operating rooms for demonstration and testing. The facility's location is directly adjacent to Vicarious Surgical headquarters, representing the second building within the Company's budding campus.

"Increasing our physical footprint allows us to more than double our capacity for development, testing, and manufacturing; this expansion will ultimately enable Vicarious Surgical to welcome broader hospital and surgeon engagement," said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. "This facility represents a critical step along our path to innovate, commercialize, and scale our business."

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Press and Media Inquiries:

Jill Gross
Matter Communications
media@vicarioussurgical.com

Disclaimer

Vicarious Surgical Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
04:23pVICARIOUS SURGICAL : Enters Long-Term Lease, Expanding Footprint for Continued Growth - Fo..
PU
04:12pVICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
04:11pVICARIOUS SURGICAL : Enters Long-Term Lease, Expanding Footprint for Continued Growth
BU
10/18VICARIOUS SURGICAL : BTIG Initiates Vicarious Surgical at Buy Rating With $15 Price Target
MT
10/07VICARIOUS SURGICAL : Piper Sandler Starts Vicarious Surgical at Overweight With $16 Price ..
MT
09/21VICARIOUS SURGICAL : stock continues to rise
PU
09/20VICARIOUS SURGICAL : Starts Trading As It Prepares To Launch Its Surgical Robots...
PU
09/20VICARIOUS SURGICAL : Bloomberg Baystate Business Radio
PU
09/20VICARIOUS SURGICAL : shares rise on first day of trading after SPAC deal
PU
09/17Vicarious Surgical Inc. completed the acquisition of D8 Holdings Corp. in a reverse mer..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -26,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 300 M 1 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Vicarious Surgical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,96 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Styka Chairman
Sammy Khalifa Director & Chief Technology Officer
David D. Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.2.53%1 300
IROBOT CORPORATION4.75%2 359
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.22%1 267
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.46.88%983
TOBII AB (PUBL)14.13%755
NORBIT ASA93.33%243