Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vicarious Surgical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-08-09 pm EDT
4.390 USD   -0.90%
03:09pVICARIOUS SURGICAL : Investor Presentation - August
PU
08/08VICARIOUS SURGICAL : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicarious Surgical : Investor Presentation - August

08/09/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Vicarious Surgical's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Vicarious Surgical's business; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Vicarious Surgical to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of Vicarious Surgical's product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of Vicarious Surgical's products and services; Vicarious Surgical's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for the Vicarious System, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the size and duration of human clinical trials for the Vicarious Surgical; Vicarious Surgical's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; Vicarious Surgical's ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; Vicarious Surgical's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Vicarious Surgical is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for Vicarious Surgical's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Vicarious Surgical's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the company's estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Vicarious Surgical's financial performance; economic downturns, political and market conditions and their potential to adversely affect Vicarious Surgical's business, financial condition and results of operations; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Vicarious Surgical's filings with the SEC. Vicarious Surgical cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vicarious Surgical does not undertake

or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward- looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

00 | SUMMARY

2

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT GENERATION ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY

DESIGNED TO SOLVE MANUAL AND ROBOT-ASSISTED SURGERY SHORTCOMINGS

TAPPING INTO A $136B MARKET; 96.8% UNADDRESSED BY ROBOTICS1

ABILITY TO ADDRESS MOST ABDOMINAL PROCEDURES

DEVELOPED IN STEALTH BY VISIONARY MANAGEMENT TEAM AND INVESTORS

  1. VICARIOUS ESTIMATES FROM DATA SOURCED FROM LSI MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS AND PUBLIC FILINGS. INCLUDES ONLY PROCEDURES THAT COULD BE ADDRESSED BY VICARIOUS THROUGH 2027

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

00 | SUMMARY

3

01 OUR TEAM AND INVESTORS

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

4

VISIONARY MANAGEMENT TEAM

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

BILL KELLY

CO-FOUNDER, CHIEF

MEDICAL OFFICER

BARRY GREENE

CO-FOUNDER AND CEO

CO-FOUNDER AND CTO

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

ADAM SACHS

SAMMY KHALIFA

DAVID STYKA

VP OF CLINICAL

REGULATORY AFFAIRS

MICHAEL TRICOLI

GENERAL COUNSEL AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

JUNE MORRIS

VP OF OPERATIONS

JOHN MAZZOLA

VP OF SOFTWARE

ENGINEERING

KEVIN HYNES

VP OF PRODUCT DESIGN AND

COMMERCIALIZATION

MICHAEL PRATT

VP OF STRATEGY AND

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

PETER MEYER

VP OF PEOPLE & CULTURE

EMMA PLOUFFE

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

01 | OUR TEAM AND INVESTORS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vicarious Surgical Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 19:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
03:09pVICARIOUS SURGICAL : Investor Presentation - August
PU
08/08VICARIOUS SURGICAL : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/08Earnings Flash (RBOT) VICARIOUS SURGICAL Reports Q2 Loss $-0.16
MT
08/08Vicarious Surgical Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/08Vicarious Surgical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
07/29Top Premarket Gainers
MT
07/27Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/25Vicarious Surgical to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
07/18BTIG Adjusts Vicarious Surgical's Price Target to $7 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Vicarious Surgical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,43 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Styka Chairman
Sammy Khalifa Chief Technology Officer
John P. Mazzola Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.-58.29%537
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.54%228 785
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.77%208 770
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.45%85 396
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.09%65 379
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.45%59 158