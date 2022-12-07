Advanced search
    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30 2022-12-07 pm EST
2.750 USD   -2.14%
02:12pVicarious Surgical : Investor Presentation - December
PU
12/06Transcript : Vicarious Surgical Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/17Vicarious Surgical Partners with Renowned Surgeon to Successfully Perform Two Cadaveric Ventral Hernia Procedures
BU
Vicarious Surgical : Investor Presentation - December

12/07/2022 | 02:12pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Vicarious Surgical's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Vicarious Surgical's business; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Vicarious Surgical to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of Vicarious Surgical's product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of Vicarious Surgical's products and services; Vicarious Surgical's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for the Vicarious System, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the size and duration of human clinical trials for the Vicarious Surgical; Vicarious Surgical's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; Vicarious Surgical's ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; Vicarious Surgical's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Vicarious Surgical is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for Vicarious Surgical's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Vicarious Surgical's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its products and services; the company's estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Vicarious Surgical's financial performance; economic downturns, political and market conditions and their potential to adversely affect Vicarious Surgical's business, financial condition and results of operations; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Vicarious Surgical's filings with the SEC. Vicarious Surgical cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vicarious Surgical does not undertake

or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward- looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2022

00 | SUMMARY

2

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT GENERATION

ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY

DESIGNED TO SOLVE MANUAL

AND ROBOT-ASSISTED

SURGERY SHORTCOMINGS

TAPPING INTO A

$136B MARKET; 96.8%

UNADDRESSED BY ROBOTICS1

  1. VICARIOUS ESTIMATES FROM DATA SOURCED FROM LSI MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS AND PUBLIC FILINGS. INCLUDES ONLY PROCEDURES THAT COULD BE ADDRESSED BY VICARIOUS THROUGH 2027

ABILITY TO ADDRESS MOST ABDOMINAL PROCEDURES

DEVELOPED IN STEALTH BY VISIONARY MANAGEMENT TEAM AND INVESTORS

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2022

00 | SUMMARY

3

OUR TEAM AND

01 INVESTORS

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2022

4

VISIONARY MANAGEMENT TEAM

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

BILL KELLY

CO-FOUNDER, CHIEF

MEDICAL OFFICER

BARRY GREENE

CO-FOUNDER AND CEO

CO-FOUNDER AND CTO

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

ADAM SACHS

SAMMY KHALIFA

DAVID STYKA

VP OF CLINICAL

REGULATORY AFFAIRS

MICHAEL TRICOLI

GENERAL COUNSEL AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

JUNE MORRIS

VP OF OPERATIONS

JOHN MAZZOLA

VP OF SOFTWARE

ENGINEERING

KEVIN HYNES

VP OF PRODUCT DESIGN AND

COMMERCIALIZATION

MICHAEL PRATT

VP OF STRATEGY AND

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

PETER MEYER

VP OF PEOPLE & CULTURE

EMMA PLOUFFE

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2022

01 | OUR TEAM AND INVESTORS

5

Disclaimer

Vicarious Surgical Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
