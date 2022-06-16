Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vicarious Surgical Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
3.330 USD   -2.92%
VICARIOUS SURGICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/08Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Cowen 7th Annual FutureHealth Conference
BU
06/03VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Vicarious Surgical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Khalifa Sammy
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Technology Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. , 78 4TH AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WALTHAM MA 02451
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Khalifa Sammy
C/O VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
78 4TH AVENUE
WALTHAM, MA02451 		X X Chief Technology Officer
Signatures
/s/ June Morris, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each share of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class B Common Stock"), was converted into one share of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), for no additional consideration at the option of the Reporting Person. The shares of Class B Common Stock are convertible into an equal number of shares of Class A Common Stock at the Reporting Person's election and have no expiration date.
(2) These shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the Reporting Person.
(3) This figure is the weighted average sales price of multiple trades ranging from $3.180 to $3.245 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide the staff of the Securities Exchange Commission, Vicarious Surgical Inc. or any security holder of Vicarious Surgical Inc. full information about the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Vicarious Surgical Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
