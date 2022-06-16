Vicarious Surgical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Khalifa Sammy
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]
__X__ Director
Chief Technology Officer /
C/O VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. , 78 4TH AVENUE
WALTHAM
MA
02451
(1)
Each share of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class B Common Stock"), was converted into one share of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), for no additional consideration at the option of the Reporting Person. The shares of Class B Common Stock are convertible into an equal number of shares of Class A Common Stock at the Reporting Person's election and have no expiration date.
(2)
These shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the Reporting Person.
(3)
This figure is the weighted average sales price of multiple trades ranging from $3.180 to $3.245 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide the staff of the Securities Exchange Commission, Vicarious Surgical Inc. or any security holder of Vicarious Surgical Inc. full information about the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request.
Vicarious Surgical Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.