SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicarious Surgical Wins MedTech Powerhouse Company of the Year at New England Venture Capital Association's 2021 NEVY Awards

12/06/2021 | 09:44am EST
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS) announces it has won the MedTech Powerhouse Company of the Year Award at the 2021 NEVY Awards, hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA). The theme this year highlighted the “heroes” of New England’s innovation ecosystem—the entrepreneurs and investors committed to leveraging science and technology for a better tomorrow.

“It is an honor to be named MedTech Powerhouse Company of the Year by the NEVYs,” said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. “We remain committed to leading surgical robotics innovation with technology designed to provide unprecedented visualization, access, and ease of use to surgeons who share our desire to improve patient lives by developing and launching next generation medical technologies. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint in Massachusetts and supporting the region as a hotbed for medical device innovation.”

The NEVYs, presented by Dell Technologies, honor both early- and late-stage companies as well as the venture capitalists who support them, and cover a broad spectrum of the region’s thriving industry clusters. The academies are broken out across MedTech, Technology, Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Climate Tech.

“It was wonderful to celebrate our NEVYs award ceremony both in-person and virtually to honor the heroic companies and investors working to fortify the innovation in New England and beyond,” said NEVCA President, Jody Rose. “Those in our venture community are building a brighter and bolder future for all of us.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) works toward a collaborative, inclusive, and prosperous innovation ecosystem. Through unique program-building, critical policy work, innovative regional marketing and dynamic local events, the NEVCA invests in the entrepreneurial ecosystem on behalf of the VC community. From celebrations (the NEVY Awards) to content series (VC Briefings and Syndicate Sessions), workforce development programs (Hack.Diversity and the Bioscience & Investor Inclusion Group) to advocacy and legislation (noncompete and immigration reform), the NEVCA is at once a network, catalyst and resource for the innovation economy. Follow @NewEnglandVC on Twitter, or check out www.newenglandvc.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -88,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 242 M 1 242 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 47,3%
Managers and Directors
Adam Sachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Styka Chairman
Sammy Khalifa Director & Chief Technology Officer
David D. Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.20.39%1 242
IROBOT CORPORATION-9.00%1 950
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.21%1 232
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.71.31%1 188
TOBII AB (PUBL)19.79%799
NORBIT ASA80.00%206