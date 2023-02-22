Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vicarious Surgical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
2.750 USD   -10.42%
09:10aVicarious Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/15VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/13Transcript : Vicarious Surgical Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicarious Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

02/22/2023 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 8th at 9:50 a.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
    Virtual Presentation on Tuesday, March 14th at 1:20 p.m. ET

Interested parties may access a live and archived version of each presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
09:10aVicarious Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/15VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/13Transcript : Vicarious Surgical Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/13Vicarious Surgical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/13Vicarious Surgical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/30Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb..
BU
01/23Vicarious Surgical Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01/23Vicarious Surgical Announces Changes to Board of Directors
BU
01/23Vicarious Surgical Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
CI
2022Vicarious Surgical Completes Public Demonstration of Beta 2 Surgical Robotic System
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,66x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 231x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Vicarious Surgical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Styka Chairman
Sammy Khalifa Chief Technology Officer
John P. Mazzola Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.51.98%346
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.01%217 030
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.44%182 650
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-11.97%81 844
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.58%66 216
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.60%60 061