    RBOT   US92561V1098

VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.

(RBOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
2.270 USD   -2.99%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 (404) 975 4839 for domestic callers or + 1 (929) 526 1599 for international callers, using access code: 985501. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next-generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.


© Business Wire 2023
04:31pVicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023
BU
03/29Insider Buy: Vicarious Surgical
MT
03/27Insider Buy: Vicarious Surgical
MT
03/14Insider Buy: Vicarious Surgical
MT
02/22Vicarious Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/15VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/13Transcript : Vicarious Surgical Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/13Vicarious Surgical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/13Vicarious Surgical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/30Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 197x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Vicarious Surgical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,34 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David Styka Executive Chairman
Sammy Khalifa Chief Technology Officer
John P. Mazzola Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.15.84%296
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.81%220 496
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.75%184 325
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.14%105 197
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG19.50%68 621
