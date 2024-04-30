Rexel: sales down by more than 4% in Q1
The electrical equipment distributor points to the resilience of its non-residential market and industrial automation business, particularly in North America, and further market share gains in its key countries (including France, Germany and Switzerland).
Rexel confirms its guidance for 2024, notably stable to slightly positive like-for-like sales growth with a high base effect in the first half, and an adjusted EBITA margin of between 6.3% and 6.6%.
