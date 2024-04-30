Rexel: sales down by more than 4% in Q1

Rexel reports sales of 4.71 billion euros for the first three months of 2024, down 4.6% on a constant-day basis, 'in line with expectations, due to a high base effect linked to electrification products, notably the photovoltaic business in Europe'.



The electrical equipment distributor points to the resilience of its non-residential market and industrial automation business, particularly in North America, and further market share gains in its key countries (including France, Germany and Switzerland).



Rexel confirms its guidance for 2024, notably stable to slightly positive like-for-like sales growth with a high base effect in the first half, and an adjusted EBITA margin of between 6.3% and 6.6%.



