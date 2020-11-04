Log in
Vicat : 2020 Consolidated nine month sales presentation

11/04/2020 | 06:30am EST
copyright
Agence 85
2020 Consolidated nine month sales presentation
4 November 2020

Vicat presents today at 3PM its 2020 consolidated nine month sales.

Hugues CHOMEL, chief financial officer of the Group and Stéphane BISSEUIL, head of investor relations, will present today Vicat's 2020 consolidated nine month sales.

Conference Call at 3PM.

Download presentation

20201104_2020 Consolidated nine month sales presentation_Vicat
Download the file (2.18Mo)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:30:02 UTC

