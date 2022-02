Mr. Guy Sidos, Chairman and CEO and Mr. Hugues Chomel, Deputy CEO and CFO Group, invite you to Vicat's 2021 full year results presentation; This conference will take place on Wednesday 16th February 2022 at 10am CET at the Pavillon Ledoyen, 8 avenue Dutuit, 75008 Paris, France.

A conference call in English will be organised at 3pm CET

and will be followed by a Q&A session.

This conference will also be made available on a webcast replay via the website www.vicat.fr