Vicat : 20210215_Financial statements (consolidated sales 2020)_Vicat.pdf

II
CONTENTS
Consolidated ﬁnancial statements at December 31, 2020 2
Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for 2020 6
Consolidated ﬁnancial statements at December 31, 2020
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
Notes
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Goodwill
|
3
|
1,118,874
|
1,231,538
|
Other intangible assets
|
4
|
170,812
|
187,046
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
1,987,852
|
2,031,781
|
Rights of use relating to leases
|
6
|
186,829
|
219,066
|
Investment properties
|
7
|
14,831
|
15,125
|
Investments in associated companies
|
8
|
77,873
|
85,212
|
Deferred tax assets
|
24
|
71,922
|
89,938
|
Receivables and other non-current financial assets
|
9
|
239,176
|
236,142
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
3,868,169
|
4,095,848
|
Current assets
|
Inventories and work-in-progress
|
10
|
354,937
|
401,551
|
Trade and other accounts
|
11
|
440,874
|
416,568
|
Current tax assets
|
3,328
|
72,811
|
Other receivables
|
11
|
152,496
|
192,776
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
12
|
422,843
|
398,514
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
1,374,478
|
1,482,220
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
5,242,647
|
5,578,068
|
LIABILITIES
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Capital
|
13
|
179,600
|
179,600
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
11,207
|
11,207
|
Treasury shares
|
(53,587)
|
(52,416)
|
Consolidated reserves
|
2,679,297
|
2,598,620
|
Translation reserves
|
(640,130)
|
(405,843)
|
Shareholders' equity, Group share
|
2,176,387
|
2,331,168
|
Minority interests
|
234,306
|
264,767
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND MINORITY INTERESTS
|
2,410,693
|
2,595,935
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits
|
14
|
139,022
|
141,235
|
Other provisions
|
15
|
116,764
|
140,243
|
Financial debts and put options
|
16
|
1,270,162
|
1,109,769
|
Lease liabilities
|
16
|
157,563
|
178,398
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
24
|
213,736
|
253,194
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
37,999
|
52,072
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,935,246
|
1,874,911
|
Current liabilities
|
Provisions
|
15
|
13,522
|
10,635
|
Financial debts and put options at less than one year
|
16
|
165,375
|
391,594
|
Lease liabilities at less than one year
|
16
|
47,382
|
59,864
|
Trade and other accounts payable
|
375,329
|
354,652
|
Current taxes payable
|
24,557
|
49,162
|
Other liabilities
|
18
|
270,543
|
241,315
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
896,708
|
1,107,222
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
2,831,954
|
2,982,133
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
5,242,647
|
5,578,068
2
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 700 M
3 274 M
3 274 M
|Net income 2020
|
151 M
183 M
183 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
1 303 M
1 580 M
1 580 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,8x
|Yield 2020
|3,89%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 705 M
2 066 M
2 068 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,11x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,07x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 093
|Free-Float
|36,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VICAT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
|
42,70 €
|Last Close Price
|
38,55 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
36,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
10,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-14,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VICAT
|12.23%
|2 066