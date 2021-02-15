Log in
VICAT

(VCT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/15 11:37:45 am
39.55 EUR   +2.59%
Vicat : 20210215_Financial statements (consolidated sales 2020)_Vicat.pdf

02/15/2021
Recif'Lab: 3D concrete ink for marine biodiversity

© Nicolas Robin

II

CONTENTS

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements at December 31, 2020 2

Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for 2020 6

Consolidated financial statements 2020 1

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements at December 31, 2020

Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2020

Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of euros)

Notes

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

3

1,118,874

1,231,538

Other intangible assets

4

170,812

187,046

Property, plant and equipment

5

1,987,852

2,031,781

Rights of use relating to leases

6

186,829

219,066

Investment properties

7

14,831

15,125

Investments in associated companies

8

77,873

85,212

Deferred tax assets

24

71,922

89,938

Receivables and other non-current financial assets

9

239,176

236,142

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,868,169

4,095,848

Current assets

Inventories and work-in-progress

10

354,937

401,551

Trade and other accounts

11

440,874

416,568

Current tax assets

3,328

72,811

Other receivables

11

152,496

192,776

Cash and cash equivalents

12

422,843

398,514

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,374,478

1,482,220

TOTAL ASSETS

5,242,647

5,578,068

LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Capital

13

179,600

179,600

Additional paid-in capital

11,207

11,207

Treasury shares

(53,587)

(52,416)

Consolidated reserves

2,679,297

2,598,620

Translation reserves

(640,130)

(405,843)

Shareholders' equity, Group share

2,176,387

2,331,168

Minority interests

234,306

264,767

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND MINORITY INTERESTS

2,410,693

2,595,935

Non-current liabilities

Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits

14

139,022

141,235

Other provisions

15

116,764

140,243

Financial debts and put options

16

1,270,162

1,109,769

Lease liabilities

16

157,563

178,398

Deferred tax liabilities

24

213,736

253,194

Other non-current liabilities

37,999

52,072

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,935,246

1,874,911

Current liabilities

Provisions

15

13,522

10,635

Financial debts and put options at less than one year

16

165,375

391,594

Lease liabilities at less than one year

16

47,382

59,864

Trade and other accounts payable

375,329

354,652

Current taxes payable

24,557

49,162

Other liabilities

18

270,543

241,315

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

896,708

1,107,222

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,831,954

2,982,133

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,242,647

5,578,068

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 17:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 700 M 3 274 M 3 274 M
Net income 2020 151 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2020 1 303 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 3,89%
Capitalization 1 705 M 2 066 M 2 068 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 10 093
Free-Float 36,5%
