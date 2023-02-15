Advanced search
    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:44:12 2023-02-15 am EST
27.60 EUR   +4.74%
04:15aVicat : 2022 Full year results presentation
02/14Vicat : Press release 2022 results
02/14Vicat : 2022 Full-year results
Vicat : 2022 Full year results presentation

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
2022 Full year results presentation
15 February 2023

Vicat Group presents today at 10:00am CET its 2022 Full year results

Guy Sidos, Chairman and CEO and Hugues Chomel, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer present today the 2022 Full year results of Vicat.

Download presentation

20230215_2022 Full year results presentation_Vicat
Download the file (4.57Mo)

Vicat SA published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 564 M 3 826 M 3 826 M
Net income 2022 162 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 1 433 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,37x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 9 639
Free-Float 35,7%
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,35 €
Average target price 25,57 €
Spread / Average Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Salmon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICAT12.37%1 252
HOLCIM LTD16.46%36 750
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.86%22 341
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD11.62%12 071
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED5.78%10 713
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 892