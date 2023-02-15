|
Vicat : 2022 Full year results presentation
15 February 2023
Vicat Group presents today at 10:00am CET its 2022 Full year results
Guy Sidos, Chairman and CEO and Hugues Chomel, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer present today the 2022 Full year results of Vicat.
|Sales 2022
3 564 M
3 826 M
3 826 M
|Net income 2022
162 M
174 M
174 M
|Net Debt 2022
1 433 M
1 538 M
1 538 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,37x
|Yield 2022
|5,95%
|Capitalization
1 166 M
1 252 M
1 252 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,73x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 639
|Free-Float
|35,7%
Technical analysis trends VICAT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|26,35 €
|Average target price
|25,57 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-2,95%
