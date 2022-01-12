Log in
Vicat : 20220112_PR Zero Carbon Binder.pdf

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

L'Isle d'Abeau, 12 January 2022

Vicat develops the first zero carbon binder

L'Isle d'Abeau, Wednesday 12 January: The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT), faithful to its culture of innovation and its long-standingindustrial tradition since the invention of artificial cement by Louis Vicat in 1817, today announced that it has developed a binder which retains all the properties and uses of traditional cement with the benefit of a carbon footprint corresponding to a net emissions level of less than 0 kg of CO2 equivalent per ton.

This carbon-negative binder is deepening Vicat's DECA low-carbon offer. It enables the production of very low-carbon concretes and be a key part of the Group's commitments to achieving carbon neutrality on its full value chain in 2050.

This new innovative binder will be presented as a demonstrator during the spring of 2022, and will then be made available to the first construction sites as early as this year, once the technical assessment for experimentation (ATEx) have been obtained.

Composed of a biosourced material that acts as a "carbon sink", this innovation makes it possible to meet the requirements in terms of carbon footprint reduction involved in the RE2020, the new environmental regulation that applies to new buildings in France from 1st January 2021.

Including verified Environmental Information Modules, this new binder reaches the following emission levels net of CO2:

  • Binder 0133H, whose technical performance is similar to that of a 42.5 R cement, has a value of -15.3 kg of CO2 per ton
  • The binder 2402H, whose technical performance is similar to that of a 32.5 R cement, has a value of -310 kg of CO2 per ton

1

Communiqué de Presse - 12 janvier 2022

Investor Relations Contact :

Press Contact :

Stéphane Bisseuil :

Marie-Raphaelle Robinne

Tel. + 33 1 58 86 86 05

Tel. +33 (0)4 74 27 58 04

stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr

marie-raphaelle.robinne@vicat.fr

About the Vicat Group

The Vicat Group employs over 9,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020., coming from its production businesses in, Cement, Concrete & Aggregates and Other Products & Services. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France. The Vicat Group, a family business, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as other activities related to these core businesses.

2

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
