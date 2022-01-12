Vicat : 20220112_PR Zero Carbon Binder.pdf

Press Release L'Isle d'Abeau, 12 January 2022

Vicat develops the first zero carbon binder

L'Isle d'Abeau, Wednesday 12 January: The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT), faithful to its culture of innovation and its long-standingindustrial tradition since the invention of artificial cement by Louis Vicat in 1817, today announced that it has developed a binder which retains all the properties and uses of traditional cement with the benefit of a carbon footprint corresponding to a net emissions level of less than 0 kg of CO2 equivalent per ton.

This carbon-negative binder is deepening Vicat's DECA low-carbon offer. It enables the production of very low-carbon concretes and be a key part of the Group's commitments to achieving carbon neutrality on its full value chain in 2050.

This new innovative binder will be presented as a demonstrator during the spring of 2022, and will then be made available to the first construction sites as early as this year, once the technical assessment for experimentation (ATEx) have been obtained.

Composed of a biosourced material that acts as a "carbon sink", this innovation makes it possible to meet the requirements in terms of carbon footprint reduction involved in the RE2020, the new environmental regulation that applies to new buildings in France from 1st January 2021.

Including verified Environmental Information Modules, this new binder reaches the following emission levels net of CO2:

Binder 0133H, whose technical performance is similar to that of a 42.5 R cement, has a value of -15.3 kg of CO 2 per ton

-15.3 kg of CO per ton The binder 2402H, whose technical performance is similar to that of a 32.5 R cement, has a value of -310 kg of CO 2 per ton

