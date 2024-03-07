Press Release

March 7, 2024

Vicat announces its entry into the SBF 120 index

Isle d'Abeau, March 7, 2024: Vicat group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT) announces its integration into the SBF 120, a key index of the Paris Stock Exchange that includes the top 120 shares listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

This decision, made by the Euronext Scientific Council on March 7, 2024, following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris indices, will be effective as of March 18, 2024.

NEXT EVENTS

Annual General Meeting, 12 April 2024

First-quarter 2024 sales on 29 April 2024, after market closing

