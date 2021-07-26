Log in
    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
Vicat : Advancement in publication date of 2021 Half-Year results

07/26/2021
copyright
Agence 85
Advancement in publication date of 2021 Half-Year results
26 July 2021

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT) announces today that the publication date of its 2021 Half-Year results is advanced to Wednesday 28 July at 8:30 am CET.

As part of this publication, Vicat will be holding a conference call in English that will take place on Wednesday 28 July at 4:30pm CET (3:30pm London time and 10:30am New York time).

Download invitation

20210726_Change in date first half results
Download the file (472ko)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 949 M 3 474 M 3 474 M
Net income 2021 170 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2021 1 250 M 1 472 M 1 472 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 1 865 M 2 193 M 2 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 731
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,25 €
Average target price 50,53 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Éric Bourdon Chief Science Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICAT23.00%2 230
HOLCIM LTD9.63%37 925
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.54%33 170
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC21.64%15 524
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED16.55%13 980
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.22.69%10 753