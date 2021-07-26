Vicat : Advancement in publication date of 2021 Half-Year results

Advancement in publication date of 2021 Half-Year results
The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT) announces today that the publication date of its 2021 Half-Year results is advanced to Wednesday 28 July at 8:30 am CET.
As part of this publication, Vicat will be holding a conference call in English that will take place on Wednesday 28 July at 4:30pm CET (3:30pm London time and 10:30am New York time).
