Vicat : Advancement in publication date of 2021 Half-Year results

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT) announces today that the publication date of its 2021 Half-Year results is advanced to Wednesday 28 July at 8:30 am CET.

As part of this publication, Vicat will be holding a conference call in English that will take place on Wednesday 28 July at 4:30pm CET (3:30pm London time and 10:30am New York time).