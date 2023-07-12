copyright
Agence 85
Conference call invitation Vicat 2023 first half results
- Finance
12 July 2023
You are invited to participate to a conference call, Thursday July 27, 2023 at 3:00 pm CET, chaired by Mr. Hugues CHOMEL, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Vicat Group, who will present the results for the first half of 2023.
To participate to the conference call, please reply by July 18 with the coupon attached in the invitation.
Download invitation
20230712_Conference Call Invitation 2023 first half results_VicatDownload the file (88.3ko)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vicat SA published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 16:12:09 UTC.