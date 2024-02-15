Vicat specializes in the production and marketing of cement, ready-to-use concrete granulates. Net sales by family of product break down as follows: - cement (53.9%): 27.1 Mt sold in 2022; - ready-to-use concrete and aggregates (37.4%): 10 million m3 of ready-to-use concrete and 25.3 Mt of aggregates sold. The remaining sales (8.7%) are from transporting materials and merchandise to large work sites, prefabricated concrete products, and fabrication of building products (glues, coatings, etc.) and paper. At the end of 2022, the group owns 272 concrete plants, 72 granulate quarries, 16 cement plants, and 5 crushing centers worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.3%), Europe (10.7%), Americas (23.6%), Asia (13.7%), Mediterranean (10.3%) and Africa (9.4%).

Sector Construction Materials