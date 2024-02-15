Stock VCT VICAT
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Vicat

Equities

VCT

FR0000031775

Construction Materials

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 05:10:51 2024-02-15 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
35 EUR +0.14% Intraday chart for Vicat +0.57% +6.54%
10:30am VICAT : FY23: two promising mid-term catalysts for Vicat Alphavalue
Feb. 14 Vicat: well oriented, an analyst raises his target CF
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Vicat

VICAT : FY23: two promising mid-term catalysts for Vicat Alphavalue
Vicat: well oriented, an analyst raises his target CF
Transcript : Vicat S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Oddo BHF Keeps Vicat at Neutral, Raises PT MT
VICAT : Solid results should lead to a positive market reaction Alphavalue
VICAT : Oddo BHF adjusts its target, remains neutral CF
Vicat: Group net income of 258 ME CF
Vicat S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023 CI
VICAT : Right time to join the Vicat family Alphavalue
VICAT : Target upgrade by 9.6% Alphavalue
VICAT : Q3 23: A significant guidance upgrade Alphavalue
Transcript : Vicat S.A., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 08, 2023
Vicat S.A. Provides Group Sales Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Vicat S.A. Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
VICAT : EPS upgrade (2023: +12.7%, 2024: +11.1%) Alphavalue
Vinci Consortium Bags EUR800 Million Contract to Retrieve Excavated Materials from Tunnel MT
VICAT : H1 23: pricing management to underpin margins Alphavalue
Transcript : Vicat S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
Vicat S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
VICAT : Q1 23: growth once again driven by price increases Alphavalue
Transcript : Vicat S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 04, 2023
Vicat S.A. Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023 CI
VICAT : Target cut by -9.5% Alphavalue
World Bank's IFC to invest $256 million in Senegal's top cement manufacturer RE
VICAT : FY22: Robust results concealing a yet-to-happen green effort. Alphavalue

Chart Vicat

Chart Vicat
More charts

Company Profile

Vicat specializes in the production and marketing of cement, ready-to-use concrete granulates. Net sales by family of product break down as follows: - cement (53.9%): 27.1 Mt sold in 2022; - ready-to-use concrete and aggregates (37.4%): 10 million m3 of ready-to-use concrete and 25.3 Mt of aggregates sold. The remaining sales (8.7%) are from transporting materials and merchandise to large work sites, prefabricated concrete products, and fabrication of building products (glues, coatings, etc.) and paper. At the end of 2022, the group owns 272 concrete plants, 72 granulate quarries, 16 cement plants, and 5 crushing centers worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.3%), Europe (10.7%), Americas (23.6%), Asia (13.7%), Mediterranean (10.3%) and Africa (9.4%).
Sector
Construction Materials
Calendar
2024-04-11 - Annual General Meeting
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Vicat

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
34.95 EUR
Average target price
36 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+3.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Cement & Concrete Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
VICAT Stock Vicat
+6.54% 1 664 M $
HOLCIM LTD Stock Holcim Ltd
+0.79% 43 506 M $
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Stock Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
-12.53% 16 041 M $
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC Stock James Hardie Industries plc
+0.89% 15 663 M $
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED Stock Shree Cement Limited
-7.87% 11 689 M $
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC Stock Dangote Cement Plc
+138.51% 8 433 M $
EAGLE MATERIALS INC. Stock Eagle Materials Inc.
+20.94% 8 451 M $
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD Stock Xinjiangtianshan Cement Co.,Ltd
+1.80% 8 190 M $
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP. Stock Taiwan Cement Corp.
-7.75% 7 895 M $
BUZZI S.P.A. Stock Buzzi S.p.A.
+10.60% 6 029 M $
Cement & Concrete Manufacturing
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Vicat - Euronext Paris
  4. News Vicat
  5. Vicat: FY23
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer