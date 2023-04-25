Vicat : Invitation to the 2023 Q1 sales conference call
Invitation to the 2023 Q1 sales conference call
24 April 2023
You are invited to participate to a conference call chaired by Mr Hugues Chomel, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Vicat Group to present Vicat's 2023 first quarter sales on Thursday May 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM CET.
To participate to the conference call, please reply by May 2 with the coupon attached in the invitation.
Disclaimer
Vicat SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 06:47:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VICAT
Sales 2023
3 795 M
4 185 M
4 185 M
Net income 2023
162 M
179 M
179 M
Net Debt 2023
1 548 M
1 706 M
1 706 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,42x
Yield 2023
5,72%
Capitalization
1 252 M
1 381 M
1 381 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
EV / Sales 2024
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
9 828
Free-Float
35,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
28,30 €
Average target price
29,00 €
Spread / Average Target
2,47%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capi. (M$)
VICAT 20.68% 1 381