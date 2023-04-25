Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vicat
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:21:16 2023-04-25 am EDT
26.40 EUR   -0.94%
02:48aVicat : Invitation to the 2023 Q1 sales conference call
PU
04/25VICAT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07Vicat : Ordinary General Meeting 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicat : Invitation to the 2023 Q1 sales conference call

04/25/2023 | 02:48am EDT
Agence 85
Invitation to the 2023 Q1 sales conference call
24 April 2023

You are invited to participate to a conference call chaired by Mr Hugues Chomel, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Vicat Group to present Vicat's 2023 first quarter sales on Thursday May 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM CET.

To participate to the conference call, please reply by May 2 with the coupon attached in the invitation.

Conference call invitation Q1 2023
Download the file (90ko)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 06:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 795 M 4 185 M 4 185 M
Net income 2023 162 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2023 1 548 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,42x
Yield 2023 5,72%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 381 M 1 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 9 828
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart VICAT
Duration : Period :
Vicat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,30 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Salmon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICAT20.68%1 381
HOLCIM LTD24.35%39 411
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-6.78%19 932
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD3.52%11 081
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED2.49%10 511
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 808
