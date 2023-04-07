|
Vicat : Ordinary General Meeting 2023
Ordinary General Meeting 2023
7 April 2023
The Vicat Group announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Group was held today.
The resolutions presented to the General Meeting were all adopted, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.
A detailed account of the results of the votes will be posted on the "General Meetings" section.
|Analyst Recommendations on VICAT
|Sales 2023
3 795 M
4 145 M
4 145 M
|Net income 2023
162 M
177 M
177 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 548 M
1 690 M
1 690 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,15x
|Yield 2023
|5,94%
|Capitalization
1 206 M
1 317 M
1 317 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,73x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 828
|Free-Float
|35,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VICAT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|27,25 €
|Average target price
|29,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|6,42%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|VICAT
|16.20%
|1 317