  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vicat
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:27 2023-04-06 am EDT
27.25 EUR   +0.37%
12:15pVicat : Ordinary General Meeting 2023
PU
04/05Vicat : 2022 universal registration document release
PU
03/28Vicat : Preparatory documents for Vicat's OGM 7 April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicat : Ordinary General Meeting 2023

04/07/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
Vicat
Ordinary General Meeting 2023
7 April 2023

The Vicat Group announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Group was held today.

The resolutions presented to the General Meeting were all adopted, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

A detailed account of the results of the votes will be posted on the "General Meetings" section.

Download the presentation

Summary of the Annual General Meeting 2023
Download the file (156ko)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 16:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 795 M 4 145 M 4 145 M
Net income 2023 162 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2023 1 548 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,15x
Yield 2023 5,94%
Capitalization 1 206 M 1 317 M 1 317 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 828
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart VICAT
Duration : Period :
Vicat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,25 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Salmon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICAT16.20%1 317
HOLCIM LTD15.87%36 102
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.66%20 875
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.35%11 529
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD4.69%11 239
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 897
