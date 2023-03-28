Vicat : Preparatory documents for Vicat's OGM 7 April 2023

PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

FOR VICAT'S ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 7 APRIL 2023 NOW AVAILABLE

Vicat hereby informs its shareholders that they have been called to an Ordinary General Meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 7 April 2023, at the company head office located 4 rue Aristide Bergès ‐ Les Trois Vallons ‐ 38080 L'ISLE D'ABEAU.

The notice of meeting, which serves as a convocation, including the agenda for the meeting, draft resolutions and main formalities for attending and voting at the general meeting, was published in BALO (Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements) no. 26 of 1st March 2023.

This document may be viewed in the Investors/Annual general meeting/All documents available before the Annual General Meeting section of the Group's website at www.vicat.fr

The documents and information related to this General Meeting have been made available to shareholders as provided for in law and the regulations in force and may be viewed in the "Investors/Regulated information (Permanent)/Conditions to obtain and consult the documents for the general meeting" and the "Investors/Regulated information (Periodic)/Annual financial report" sections of our website.

Universal registered document 2022:

‐ Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2022 Chapter 7.1 ‐ Statutory financial statements at December 31, 2022 Chapter 7.2 ‐ Distributable profits table Chapter 8.2 ‐ Management report Chapter 9 ‐ Page 270 ‐ Statutory auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements Chapter 7.1.3 ‐ Statutory auditor's report on the annual financial statements Chapter 7.2.3 ‐ Report on corporate governance Chapter 5 ‐ Shareholding Chapter 4.3 ‐ List and terms of the members of the Board of Directors Chapter 5.2.1.3 and Management Bodies Chapter 5.2.4 ‐ Compensation of executive directors Chapter 5.4 ‐ Fees paid to the statutory auditors Chapter 7.1.2 ‐ Note 21 ‐ Draft resolutions for the Ordinary General Meeting Chapter 8.2

Documents available before the Annual General Meeting (go to www.vicat.fr/investors/ag‐investors):