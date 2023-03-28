Advanced search
2023-03-28
27.00 EUR   +0.19%
Vicat : Preparatory documents for Vicat's OGM 7 April 2023

03/28/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

FOR VICAT'S ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 7 APRIL 2023 NOW AVAILABLE

Vicat hereby informs its shareholders that they have been called to an Ordinary General Meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 7 April 2023, at the company head office located 4 rue Aristide Bergès Les Trois Vallons 38080 L'ISLE D'ABEAU.

The notice of meeting, which serves as a convocation, including the agenda for the meeting, draft resolutions and main formalities for attending and voting at the general meeting, was published in BALO (Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements) no. 26 of 1st March 2023.

This document may be viewed in the Investors/Annual general meeting/All documents available before the Annual General Meeting section of the Group's website at www.vicat.fr

The documents and information related to this General Meeting have been made available to shareholders as provided for in law and the regulations in force and may be viewed in the "Investors/Regulated information (Permanent)/Conditions to obtain and consult the documents for the general meeting" and the "Investors/Regulated information (Periodic)/Annual financial report" sections of our website.

Universal registered document 2022:

Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2022

Chapter 7.1

Statutory financial statements at December 31, 2022

Chapter 7.2

Distributable profits table

Chapter 8.2

Management report

Chapter 9 Page 270

Statutory auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements

Chapter 7.1.3

Statutory auditor's report on the annual financial statements

Chapter 7.2.3

Report on corporate governance

Chapter 5

Shareholding

Chapter 4.3

List and terms of the members of the Board of Directors

Chapter 5.2.1.3

and Management Bodies

Chapter 5.2.4

Compensation of executive directors

Chapter 5.4

Fees paid to the statutory auditors

Chapter 7.1.2 Note 21

Draft resolutions for the Ordinary General Meeting

Chapter 8.2

Documents available before the Annual General Meeting (go to www.vicat.fr/investors/aginvestors):

  • Total amount, certified by the auditors, of the 10 highest salaries paid

  • Social report

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
