|
Vicat S A : Combined General Meeting 2022
Combined General Meeting 2022
13 April 2022
The Combined General Meeting presentation is now available.
Download the presentation and transcript of the corresponding speech of the Combined General Meeting, today April 3rd at 10 a.m.
DOWNLOAD THE PRESENTATION
Disclaimer
Vicat SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about VICAT S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 383 M
3 676 M
3 676 M
|Net income 2022
|
209 M
227 M
227 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 310 M
1 424 M
1 424 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|6,47x
|Yield 2022
|5,09%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 352 M
1 469 M
1 469 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,79x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,73x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 434
|Free-Float
|35,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VICAT S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|30,60 €
|Average target price
|44,69 €
|Spread / Average Target
|46,0%