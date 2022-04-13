Log in
    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT S.A.

(VCT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/13 06:22:51 am EDT
29.90 EUR   -2.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vicat S A : Combined General Meeting 2022

04/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Vicat
Combined General Meeting 2022
13 April 2022

The Combined General Meeting presentation is now available.

Download the presentation and transcript of the corresponding speech of the Combined General Meeting, today April 3rd at 10 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESENTATION

Présentation Assemblée Générale
Download the file (6.27Mo)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 383 M 3 676 M 3 676 M
Net income 2022 209 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 5,09%
Capitalization 1 352 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 434
Free-Float 35,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,60 €
Average target price 44,69 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Éric Bourdon Chief Science Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICAT S.A.-15.00%1 469
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED7.83%32 391
HOLCIM LTD-7.80%28 035
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-9.93%18 770
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-26.46%13 563
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-6.91%11 916