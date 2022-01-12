Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vicat
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/12 11:35:29 am
37.1 EUR   +1.23%
12:16pVICAT : 20220112_PR Zero Carbon Binder.pdf
PU
2021METEOR : increasing the proportion of alternative fuels at Montalieu-Vercieu
PU
2021Vicat Completes $281 Million US Private Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vicat : develops first carbon-zero binder

01/12/2022 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
copyright
Vicat
Vicat develops first carbon-zero binder
12 January 2022

Vicat's DECA low-carbon range has been enriched by the addition of the first carbon-negative binder that can be used to produce very-low-carbon concrete. This innovation highlights the Group's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality on its full value chain by 2050.

image
copyright
Vicat

To meet the demands of France's RE2020 environmental regulations for new construction, Vicat has developed a binder that matches all the inherent properties and applications of a conventional cement yet has a negative carbon footprint, i.e. a net emissions level of less than 0 kg eq CO2/t.

This 'carbon-sink' binder made from a bio-based material is fully in line with the Group's strategy for meeting the carbon-footprint reductions that regulations require for construction.

The new binder, whose environmental information modules have been verified, achieves the following net CO2 emission levels:

  • -15 kg eq CO2/t for binder 0133H, whose performance is close to that of a 42.5R cement;
  • -310 kg eq CO2/t for binder 2402H, whose performance is close to that of a 32.5R cement.

Several demonstrators will be presented in the spring of 2022, when the product is released.

The first projects using the binder will be able to start in 2022, once the ATEx experimental technique assessment has been issued.

Marie-Eve Brouet
Vicat confirme sa volonté d'être un acteur engagé en innovant pour la construction du monde d'aujourd'hui et de demain. Le développement de ce liant est une réponse aux besoins de la RE2020 et accompagne les filières du secteur vers la neutralité carbone.
Guy Sidos, Président-directeur général du groupe Vicat

Download the press release (French)

Communiqué de presse : liant zéro carbone
Download the file (1.7Mo)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VICAT
12:16pVICAT : 20220112_PR Zero Carbon Binder.pdf
PU
2021METEOR : increasing the proportion of alternative fuels at Montalieu-Vercieu
PU
2021Vicat Completes $281 Million US Private Placement
MT
2021VICAT : 20211123_USPP financing deal_Vicat.pdf
PU
2021Schlumberger JV Genvia Starts Pilot Projects With Steel, Cement Companies
MT
2021VICAT : 20211116_PR Meeting on Vicat's Climate strategy.pdf
PU
2021VICAT : Meeting on Vicat's Climate strategy
PU
202120211109_2022 Financial communication agenda_Vicat.pdf
PU
20212021 Consolidated nine month sales
PU
2021The Vicat Group Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 064 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2021 199 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2021 1 270 M 1 450 M 1 450 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 1 620 M 1 840 M 1 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 372
Free-Float -
Chart VICAT
Duration : Period :
Vicat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,65 €
Average target price 49,99 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Éric Bourdon Chief Science Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICAT1.81%1 840
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED9.11%34 325
HOLCIM LTD8.92%33 547
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.3.00%20 656
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-10.54%15 847
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED0.19%13 224