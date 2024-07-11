- Finance
Vicat will present its H1 2024 results on Friday July 26, 2024 at 3:00pm CET.
You are invited to participate to a conference call, on Friday July 26 at 3:00 pm CET, chaired by Mr. Hugues CHOMEL, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Vicat Group, who will present the H1 2024 results.
To participate to the conference call, please reply by July 19 with the coupon attached in the invitation.
