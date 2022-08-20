Viceroy Hotels : CIRP - others

Date: 20/08/2022

The General Manager The Manager Department of Corporate Services Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchanges of India Limited Phiroze Jeeja bhoy Towers Exchange Plaza , 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street, Fort G Block, Bandra- kurla Complex, Bandra(East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code : 523796 Scrip Code : VICEROY

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Number of Resolution Plans received by Resolution Professional in the matter of M/S. Viceroy Hotels Limited.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that "The Resolution Professional has received 5 resolution plans on 20th August 2022 (the last day for submission of Resolution plans as per deadline stipulated in latest Form-G). Opening of resolution plans as received is scheduled on 22nd August 2022. After review of these resolution plans, the Resolution Professional shall present compliant resolution plans to the Committee of Creditors for further consideration."

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Viceroy Hotels Limited

Sd/-

Dr. Govindarajula Venkata Narasimha Rao

Resolution Professional for Viceroy Hotels Limited

IP Registration No. IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N00093/2017-18/10893