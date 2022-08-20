Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Viceroy Hotels Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523796   INE048C01017

VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED

(523796)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
1.720 INR   -4.97%
10:56aVICEROY HOTELS : CIRP - others
PU
08/10Viceroy Hotels Limited Announces Resignation of Ms. N. Sharon Sneha as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with Effect from August 10, 2022
CI
08/10Viceroy Hotels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viceroy Hotels : CIRP - others

08/20/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Date: 20/08/2022

The General Manager

The Manager

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchanges of India Limited

Phiroze Jeeja bhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza , 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,

Dalal Street, Fort

G Block, Bandra- kurla Complex, Bandra(East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : 523796

Scrip Code : VICEROY

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Number of Resolution Plans received by Resolution Professional in the matter of M/S. Viceroy Hotels Limited.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that "The Resolution Professional has received 5 resolution plans on 20th August 2022 (the last day for submission of Resolution plans as per deadline stipulated in latest Form-G). Opening of resolution plans as received is scheduled on 22nd August 2022. After review of these resolution plans, the Resolution Professional shall present compliant resolution plans to the Committee of Creditors for further consideration."

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Viceroy Hotels Limited

Sd/-

Dr. Govindarajula Venkata Narasimha Rao

Resolution Professional for Viceroy Hotels Limited

IP Registration No. IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N00093/2017-18/10893

Disclaimer

Viceroy Hotels Limited published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 348 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
Net income 2021 -206 M -2,57 M -2,57 M
Net Debt 2021 6 283 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,9 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,50x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 80,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sreedhar Singh Muni Singh Chief Executive Officer
