INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IRT, ISBC, MSON, VICI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/16/2021 | 11:06am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. On a pro forma basis, following the merger, Independence Realty stockholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company's equity. If you are an Independence Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Investors shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors they own. Upon closing, former Investors shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company. If you are an Investors Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bioventus Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you are a Misonix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP"). Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP. If you are a VICI Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-irt-isbc-mson-vici-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301355809.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
