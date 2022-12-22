Advanced search
    VICI   US9256521090

VICI PROPERTIES, INC.

(VICI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-22 pm EST
32.21 USD   -1.74%
Transaction Overview : Acquisition of Fitz Casino & Hotel and WaterView Casino & Hotel
PU
VICI Properties Inc. and Foundation Gaming Announce Sale Leaseback Transaction
BU
Vici Properties Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transaction Overview: Acquisition of Fitz Casino & Hotel and WaterView Casino & Hotel

12/22/2022 | 05:11pm EST
Acquisition of Fitz Casino & Hotel and WaterView Casino & Hotel

December 22, 2022

Fitz Casino & Hotel

DISCLAIMERS

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and

other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the control of VICI Properties Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "VICI") and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Among those risks, uncertainties and other factors are risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the acquisition of Fitz Casino & Hotel ("Fitz") and WaterView Casino & Hotel ("WaterView") (collectively, the "Foundation Gaming Portfolio") from Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC ("Foundation Gaming"), including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments (including the anticipated rent escalations). Additional important factors that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial position are described from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Foundation Gaming Information

The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information regarding Foundation Gaming included in this presentation. Certain financial and other information for Foundation Gaming included in this presentation has been derived from public websites, if and as applicable, and other publicly available presentations and press releases. While we believe this information to be reliable, we have not independently investigated or verified such data.

Market and Industry Data and Trademark Information

This presentation contains estimates and information concerning the Company's industry, including market position, rent growth, corporate governance, and other analyses of the Company's peers, that are based on industry publications, reports and peer company public filings. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to rely on or give undue weight to this information. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications, reports or filings. The industry in which the Company operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to variety of factors, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's public filings with the SEC. The brands operated at our properties are trademarks of their respective owners. None of these owners nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents or employees have approved any disclosure contained in this presentation or are responsible or liable for the content of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes reference to Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") and Adjusted EBITDARM, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These are nonGAAP financial measures and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or as an indicator of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). We believe AFFO provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our business.

Published on December 22, 2022.

© VICI. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means, including without limitation photocopying, recording or any other electronic or mechanical methods, without the express written permission of VICI.

2

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

Expands Tenant Roster

Further diversifies VICI's tenant base with the addition of a 10th tenant, Foundation Gaming, a focused regional operator with an experienced management team(1)

Immediately Accretive

Expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and at an attractive spread to VICI's cost of capital

Geographic Diversification

Adds a new regional gaming market to VICI's portfolio - Vicksburg,

Mississippi

Attractive Cap Rate with Strong Rent Coverage

Opportunity to acquire $24.25 million of rent at an 8.3% acquisition cap rate with 2.0x rent coverage in a master lease

Recent Capital Investment

Acquisition of two assets with a combined $24 million of recent capital expenditure investment to refresh the properties, including redesigning and updating the casino floors, upgrading the F&B offerings and events centers, refurbishing hotel rooms and adding sports books

WaterView Casino & Hotel

Fitz Casino & Hotel

(1) Ten tenants includes the impact of MGM's pending sale of the operations of the Gold Strike Casino Resort to CNE Gaming Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, L.L.C.

3

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

On December 22, 2022, VICI acquired the real estate assets of Fitz Casino & Hotel ("Fitz") and WaterView Casino & Hotel ("WaterView") (collectively, the "Foundation Gaming Portfolio") from Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC ("Foundation Gaming") and entered into a triple net master lease with Foundation Gaming

Foundation Gaming Portfolio Acquisition

Purchase Price

$293.43 million

LTM 09/30/2022

$47.9 million

Adjusted EBITDARM(1)

Initial Annual Rent

$24.25 million

Rent Coverage

2.0x

Multiple

12.1x

Implied Cap Rate

8.3%

Triple Net Master Lease with Foundation Gaming

Tenants

Wholly owned subsidiaries of Foundation Gaming

and Entertainment, LLC

Guarantor

Foundation Gaming and Entertainment, LLC

Lease Term

Initial term of 15 years followed by four 5-year

renewal options

Lease Years 2-3: 1.0%

Rent Escalation

Lease Years 4+: Greater of 1.5% or CPI

(subject to 3.0% cap)

1.0% of net revenue (excluding gaming equipment,

Tenant Capex

IT, etc.) annually on a rolling 3-year basis and a

Requirements

per-facility triennial capex requirement of 1% of

three-year rolling net revenue

Fitz Casino & Hotel

(1) Adjusted EBITDARM is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 8 of this presentation for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

4

NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH FOUNDATION GAMING

Foundation Gaming Overview

  • Foundation Gaming owns and operates two casinos in Mississippi, located in the regional markets of Vicksburg and Tunica, Mississippi
  • Foundation Gaming acquired Fitz in August 2018. The Vicksburg property was acquired in October 2015 and rebranded to WaterView in May 2016
  • The Foundation Gaming team has experience in most of the regional gaming markets in the United States, as well as Las Vegas and Atlantic City

Key Credit Highlights

Assets in stable gaming markets with no new competitive threats

Competitive locations proximate to key population centers

$24mm of recent capital investments particularly focused on the slot consumer

Significant operational enhancements improving market position

Compelling revenue and EBITDA growth to date, with several incremental levers for future growth

Foundation Gaming History

Closed properties on

Initiated $14mm

March 16, 2020 in

Acquisition of

Acquired

refresh program at

Acquired Fitz in

response to COVID

DiamondJacks in

DiamondJacks

Vicksburg property

Tunica, Mississippi

Initiated $10mm

and reopened the

Bossier City approved

Vicksburg from

and rebranded as

from Majestic Star

refresh program at

properties in May

by Louisiana's

Legends Gaming

WaterView

Casino

Fitz property

2020

Gaming Commission

2015

2016

2018

2019-2020

2020

2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VICI Properties Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 22:09:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
