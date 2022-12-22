Transaction Overview: Acquisition of Fitz Casino & Hotel and WaterView Casino & Hotel
Acquisition of Fitz Casino & Hotel and WaterView Casino & Hotel
December 22, 2022
Fitz Casino & Hotel
Further diversifies VICI's tenant base with the addition of a 10th tenant, Foundation Gaming, a focused regional operator with an experienced management team(1)
Immediately Accretive
Expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and at an attractive spread to VICI's cost of capital
Geographic Diversification
Adds a new regional gaming market to VICI's portfolio - Vicksburg,
Mississippi
Attractive Cap Rate with Strong Rent Coverage
Opportunity to acquire $24.25 million of rent at an 8.3% acquisition cap rate with 2.0x rent coverage in a master lease
Recent Capital Investment
Acquisition of two assets with a combined $24 million of recent capital expenditure investment to refresh the properties, including redesigning and updating the casino floors, upgrading the F&B offerings and events centers, refurbishing hotel rooms and adding sports books
WaterView Casino & Hotel
Fitz Casino & Hotel
(1) Ten tenants includes the impact of MGM's pending sale of the operations of the Gold Strike Casino Resort to CNE Gaming Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, L.L.C.
TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
On December 22, 2022, VICI acquired the real estate assets of Fitz Casino & Hotel ("Fitz") and WaterView Casino & Hotel ("WaterView") (collectively, the "Foundation Gaming Portfolio") from Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC ("Foundation Gaming") and entered into a triple net master lease with Foundation Gaming
Foundation Gaming Portfolio Acquisition
Purchase Price
$293.43 million
LTM 09/30/2022
$47.9 million
Adjusted EBITDARM(1)
Initial Annual Rent
$24.25 million
Rent Coverage
2.0x
Multiple
12.1x
Implied Cap Rate
8.3%
Triple Net Master Lease with Foundation Gaming
Tenants
Wholly owned subsidiaries of Foundation Gaming
and Entertainment, LLC
Guarantor
Foundation Gaming and Entertainment, LLC
Lease Term
Initial term of 15 years followed by four 5-year
renewal options
Lease Years 2-3: 1.0%
Rent Escalation
Lease Years 4+: Greater of 1.5% or CPI
(subject to 3.0% cap)
1.0% of net revenue (excluding gaming equipment,
Tenant Capex
IT, etc.) annually on a rolling 3-year basis and a
Requirements
per-facility triennial capex requirement of 1% of
three-year rolling net revenue
Fitz Casino & Hotel
(1) Adjusted EBITDARM is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 8 of this presentation for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH FOUNDATION GAMING
Foundation Gaming Overview
Foundation Gaming owns and operates two casinos in Mississippi, located in the regional markets of Vicksburg and Tunica, Mississippi
Foundation Gaming acquired Fitz in August 2018. The Vicksburg property was acquired in October 2015 and rebranded to WaterView in May 2016
The Foundation Gaming team has experience in most of the regional gaming markets in the United States, as well as Las Vegas and Atlantic City
Key Credit Highlights
Assets in stable gaming markets with no new competitive threats
Competitive locations proximate to key population centers
$24mm of recent capital investments particularly focused on the slot consumer
Significant operational enhancements improving market position
Compelling revenue and EBITDA growth to date, with several incremental levers for future growth
Foundation Gaming History
Closed properties on
Initiated $14mm
March 16, 2020 in
Acquisition of
Acquired
refresh program at
Acquired Fitz in
response to COVID
DiamondJacks in
DiamondJacks
Vicksburg property
Tunica, Mississippi
Initiated $10mm
and reopened the
Bossier City approved
Vicksburg from
and rebranded as
from Majestic Star
refresh program at
properties in May
by Louisiana's
Legends Gaming
WaterView
Casino
Fitz property
2020
Gaming Commission
2015
2016
2018
2019-2020
2020
2022
