Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VICI Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VICI   US9256521090

VICI PROPERTIES, INC.

(VICI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:10 2023-05-16 pm EDT
31.10 USD   -2.26%
07:51aTransaction Overview : Sale Leaseback of Four Canadian Casino Properties with Century Casinos Inc.
PU
07:31aCentury Casinos, Inc. Announces Sale-Leaseback of Four Properties in Alberta, Canada
PR
07:31aVICI Properties Inc. to Acquire Four Properties in Alberta Canada in Sale-Leaseback Transaction With Century Casinos, Inc.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Transaction Overview: Sale Leaseback of Four Canadian Casino Properties with Century Casinos Inc.

05/17/2023 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sale Leaseback of Four Canadian Casino Properties with Century Casinos Inc.

May 17, 2023

Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton

DISCLAIMERS

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and

other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the control of VICI Properties Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "VICI") and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Among those risks, uncertainties and other factors are risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the acquisition of Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton ("Century Edmonton"), Century Casino St. Albert ("Century St. Albert"), Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("Century Downs"), and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("Century Mile") from Century Casinos, Inc. ("Century"), including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments (including the anticipated rent escalations). Additional important factors that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial position are described from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Information

The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information regarding Century included in this presentation. Certain financial and other information for Century Casinos included in this presentation has been derived from public websites, if and as applicable, and other publicly available presentations and press releases. While we believe this information to be reliable, we have not independently investigated or verified such data.

Market and Industry Data and Trademark Information

This presentation contains estimates and information concerning the Company's or Century's industry, including market position and other information regarding the properties, that are based on industry publications, reports and peer company public filings. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to rely on or give undue weight to this information. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications, reports or filings. The industry in which the Company operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to variety of factors, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's public filings with the SEC. The brands operated at our properties are trademarks of their respective owners. None of these owners nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents or employees have approved any disclosure contained in this presentation or are responsible or liable for the content of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes reference to Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"), which is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). This is a nonGAAP financial measures and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or as an indicator of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP, as applicable). We believe AFFO provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our business.

Published on May 17, 2023.

© VICI. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means, including without limitation photocopying, recording or any other electronic or mechanical methods, without the express written permission of VICI.

2

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

On May 16, 2023, VICI entered into definitive documentation to acquire the real estate assets of four casinos

in Alberta, Canada from Century Casinos, Inc. ("Century") and lease back such assets to Century in an

amended existing master lease; the four assets are Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (collectively, the "Century Canadian Portfolio")

C$221.7MM / US$164.7MM

Purchase Price (1)

7.8%

Acquisition Cap Rate

C$17.3MM / US$12.8MM

Initial Annual Cash Rent (1)

Century Triple Net Master Lease - Summary Amended Terms

Tenant

Wholly owned subsidiaries of Century Casinos, Inc.

Initial Annual Cash Rent (1)

C$17.3 million / US$12.8 million

Existing Century Master Lease extended such that initial

Term

lease term is 15 years from closing, with four 5-year tenant

renewal options(2)

CAD denominated rent under the master lease escalates

annually at the greater of 1.25% and Canadian CPI (not to

Rent Escalation

exceed 2.50% for any given lease year)

First escalation of CAD denominated rent occurs on

January 1, 2025

Guarantor

Century Casinos, Inc.

(NASDAQ: CNTY)

This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is

expected to close in the second half of 2023

Note: All currency values $ Canadian unless otherwise noted.

(1) Assumes exchange rate of C$1.00 CAD:US$0.74 USD as of May 16, 2023. (2) Century exercised its first renewal option, so the Century Master Lease will have three remaining tenant renewal options.

3

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

Continued International Growth in a Highly Regulated, Stable Gaming Market

Second sale-leaseback transaction in Canada demonstrates continued growth in highly attractive Canadian gaming market with over C$17 billion / US$13 billion GGR in 2019 across 114 casinos(1)

Deepens Existing Partnership with Tenant

Fourth transaction with Century Casinos further develops relationship with strong, growth-oriented operator allowing Century to efficiently monetize owned real-estate while increasing total annual rent to VICI under the master lease to an aggregate US$55.7 million(2)

Favorable Lease Terms with Master Lease & Parent Guarantee Protection

Assets will be added to the existing master lease supported by healthy rent coverage and a corporate guarantee from a publicly traded company with additional wholly owned assets

Immediately Accretive

Expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and

at a spread to VICI's cost of capital

Demonstrates Ability to Generate Consistent Growth at Attractive Cap Rates

Opportunity to acquire C$17.3 million / US$12.8 million of inflation-protected rent at a 7.8% acquisition cap rate

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino

Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

Note: All currency values $ Canadian unless otherwise noted.

  1. Per Canadian Gaming Association; assumes exchange rate of C$1.00 CAD:US$0.74 USD as of May 16, 2023. 2019 represents most recent full year prior to COVID-19 pandemic. (2) Includes the impact of
    VICI's pending acquisition of the leasehold interest in the land and building associated with Rocky Gap Casino Resort ("Rocky Gap") and excludes incremental ~$4.2 million of annual rent related to the Century
    Casino Caruthersville Partner Property Growth Fund Investment.

4

CENTURY CANADIAN PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

Edmonton

Calgary

Century Edmonton

Century St. Albert

Century Mile

Century Downs

Gaming

29,225

13,269

19,407

17,459

Square Feet

Acreage

6.0

7.1

100.0

57.3

Slots / VLTs

800 / 30

410 / 24

570 / 14

663 / 10

Table Games

23

10

-

-

Other Amenities

Off-track betting parlor

Off-track betting parlor

Horse racetrack

Horse racetrack

5 F&B outlets

2 F&B outlets

Off-track betting parlor

Off-track betting parlor

10,700 SF showroom that

A lounge

4 F&B outlets

2 F&B outlets

seats ~500 guests

A banquet facility

A lounge and an

3,000 SF showroom that

entertainment area

seats ~200 guests

  • 26 hotel rooms

Source: Century public filings as of December 31, 2022.

5

Disclaimer

VICI Properties Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VICI PROPERTIES, INC.
07:51aTransaction Overview : Sale Leaseback of Four Canadian Casino Properties with Century Casi..
PU
07:31aCentury Casinos, Inc. Announces Sale-Leaseback of Four Properties in Alberta, Canada
PR
07:31aVICI Properties Inc. to Acquire Four Properties in Alberta Canada in Sale-Leaseback Tra..
BU
05/02Transcript : VICI Properties Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05/01VICI Properties' Q1 AFFO, Revenue Increase; Reaffirms 2023 AFFO Guidance
MT
05/01VICI PROPERTIES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/01VICI Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/01Vici Properties Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
05/01Earnings Flash (VICI) VICI PROPERTIES Posts Q1 Revenue $877.6M
MT
05/01VICI Properties Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICI PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 453 M - -
Net income 2023 2 453 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 5,16%
Capitalization 31 232 M 31 232 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
EV / Sales 2024 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart VICI PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
VICI Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 31,10 $
Average target price 37,68 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kellan Florio Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.-4.01%31 232
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-7.39%12 671
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.42%12 063
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.14.58%5 109
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-3.42%3 490
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.14.25%2 905
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer