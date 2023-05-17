Transaction Overview: Sale Leaseback of Four Canadian Casino Properties with Century Casinos Inc.
05/17/2023 | 07:51am EDT
Sale Leaseback of Four Canadian Casino Properties with Century Casinos Inc.
May 17, 2023
Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton
DISCLAIMERS
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and
other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the control of VICI Properties Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "VICI") and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Among those risks, uncertainties and other factors are risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the acquisition of Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton ("Century Edmonton"), Century Casino St. Albert ("Century St. Albert"), Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("Century Downs"), and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("Century Mile") from Century Casinos, Inc. ("Century"), including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments (including the anticipated rent escalations). Additional important factors that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial position are described from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Century Information
The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information regarding Century included in this presentation. Certain financial and other information for Century Casinos included in this presentation has been derived from public websites, if and as applicable, and other publicly available presentations and press releases. While we believe this information to be reliable, we have not independently investigated or verified such data.
Market and Industry Data and Trademark Information
This presentation contains estimates and information concerning the Company's or Century's industry, including market position and other information regarding the properties, that are based on industry publications, reports and peer company public filings. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to rely on or give undue weight to this information. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications, reports or filings. The industry in which the Company operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to variety of factors, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's public filings with the SEC. The brands operated at our properties are trademarks of their respective owners. None of these owners nor any of their respective officers, directors, agents or employees have approved any disclosure contained in this presentation or are responsible or liable for the content of this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes reference to Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"), which is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). This is a non‐GAAP financial measures and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or as an indicator of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP, as applicable). We believe AFFO provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our business.
On May 16, 2023, VICI entered into definitive documentation to acquire the real estate assets of four casinos
in Alberta, Canada from Century Casinos, Inc. ("Century") and lease back such assets to Century in an
amended existing master lease; the four assets are Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (collectively, the "Century Canadian Portfolio")
C$221.7MM / US$164.7MM
Purchase Price (1)
7.8%
Acquisition Cap Rate
C$17.3MM / US$12.8MM
Initial Annual Cash Rent (1)
Century Triple Net Master Lease - Summary Amended Terms
Tenant
Wholly owned subsidiaries of Century Casinos, Inc.
Initial Annual Cash Rent (1)
C$17.3 million / US$12.8 million
Existing Century Master Lease extended such that initial
Term
lease term is 15 years from closing, with four 5-year tenant
renewal options(2)
CAD denominated rent under the master lease escalates
annually at the greater of 1.25% and Canadian CPI (not to
Rent Escalation
exceed 2.50% for any given lease year)
First escalation of CAD denominated rent occurs on
January 1, 2025
Guarantor
Century Casinos, Inc.
(NASDAQ: CNTY)
This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is
expected to close in the second half of 2023
Note: All currency values $ Canadian unless otherwise noted.
(1) Assumes exchange rate of C$1.00 CAD:US$0.74 USD as of May 16, 2023. (2) Century exercised its first renewal option, so the Century Master Lease will have three remaining tenant renewal options.
3
STRATEGIC RATIONALE
Continued International Growth in a Highly Regulated, Stable Gaming Market
Second sale-leaseback transaction in Canada demonstrates continued growth in highly attractive Canadian gaming market with over C$17 billion / US$13 billion GGR in 2019 across 114 casinos(1)
Deepens Existing Partnership with Tenant
Fourth transaction with Century Casinos further develops relationship with strong, growth-oriented operator allowing Century to efficiently monetize owned real-estate while increasing total annual rent to VICI under the master lease to an aggregate US$55.7 million(2)
Favorable Lease Terms with Master Lease & Parent Guarantee Protection
Assets will be added to the existing master lease supported by healthy rent coverage and a corporate guarantee from a publicly traded company with additional wholly owned assets
Immediately Accretive
Expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and
at a spread to VICI's cost of capital
Demonstrates Ability to Generate Consistent Growth at Attractive Cap Rates
Opportunity to acquire C$17.3 million / US$12.8 million of inflation-protected rent at a 7.8% acquisition cap rate
Century Downs Racetrack and Casino
Century Mile Racetrack and Casino
Note: All currency values $ Canadian unless otherwise noted.
Per Canadian Gaming Association; assumes exchange rate of C$1.00 CAD:US$0.74 USD as of May 16, 2023. 2019 represents most recent full year prior to COVID-19 pandemic. (2) Includes the impact of
VICI's pending acquisition of the leasehold interest in the land and building associated with Rocky Gap Casino Resort ("Rocky Gap") and excludes incremental ~$4.2 million of annual rent related to the Century
Casino Caruthersville Partner Property Growth Fund Investment.
4
CENTURY CANADIAN PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
Edmonton
Calgary
Century Edmonton
Century St. Albert
Century Mile
Century Downs
Gaming
29,225
13,269
19,407
17,459
Square Feet
Acreage
6.0
7.1
100.0
57.3
Slots / VLTs
800 / 30
410 / 24
570 / 14
663 / 10
Table Games
23
10
-
-
Other Amenities
•
Off-track betting parlor
•
Off-track betting parlor
•
Horse racetrack
•
Horse racetrack
•
5 F&B outlets
•
2 F&B outlets
•
Off-track betting parlor
•
Off-track betting parlor
• 10,700 SF showroom that
•
A lounge
•
4 F&B outlets
•
2 F&B outlets
•
seats ~500 guests
•
A banquet facility
• A lounge and an
3,000 SF showroom that
entertainment area
seats ~200 guests
26 hotel rooms
Source: Century public filings as of December 31, 2022.