    VICI   US9256521090

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
30.12 USD   -0.17%
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2022 Results

04/21/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 646-904-5544 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering the conference ID 442076. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 5, 2022 until midnight ET on May 12, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 929-458-6194 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 921441.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on May 5, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 62 million square feet and features approximately 25,000 hotel rooms and more than 250 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Following the closing of the MGP acquisition, VICI Properties will have 43 market-leading properties, 10 of which will be located on the Las Vegas Strip, consisting of 122 million square feet, 58,700 hotel rooms and featuring over 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks across our portfolio. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, Penn National Gaming, Inc. and The Venetian Las Vegas (and, following the closing of the MGP acquisition, MGM Resorts International). VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped or underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2022
