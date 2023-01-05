VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 646-904-5544 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and entering the conference ID 160767. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2023 until midnight ET on March 3, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 929-458-6194 (domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (international) and entering the passcode 319421.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on February 24, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 45 gaming facilities comprising over 123 million square feet and features approximately 59,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn Entertainment, Inc., and The Venetian Las Vegas. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

