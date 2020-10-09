Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VICI Properties Inc.    VICI

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VICI Properties : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 08:02am EDT

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6582856 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on October 29, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 30 gaming facilities comprising over 50 million square feet and features approximately 20,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VICI PROPERTIES INC.
08:02aVICI PROPERTIES : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/08VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Board of Directors Receives Top Rankings in James Drury P..
BU
09/30VICI PROPERTIES : Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties Complete Sale of Har..
BU
09/30VICI PROPERTIES : Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties Complete Sale of Har..
PR
09/21CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : and VICI Properties Enter Into $400 Million Mortgage
AQ
09/18VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/18CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : and VICI Properties Enter Into $400 Million Mortgage
PR
09/18VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Provides $400 Million Mortgage Loan to Caesars Entertainm..
BU
09/16VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend By 11%
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 151 M - -
Net income 2020 646 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 5,24%
Capitalization 12 819 M 12 819 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
VICI Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,15 $
Last Close Price 24,02 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
James Robert Abrahamson Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig MacNab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-5.99%12 819
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-36.12%8 357
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-11.17%8 330
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-8.91%3 708
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-57.17%2 610
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-32.43%2 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group