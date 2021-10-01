Log in
VICI Properties : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-670-0715 (domestic) or 236-714-2931 (international) and entering the conference ID 7089309. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 28, 2021 until midnight ET on November 4, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the passcode 7089309.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on October 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

 


© Business Wire 2021
