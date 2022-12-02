Advanced search
    VICI   US9256521090

VICI PROPERTIES, INC.

(VICI)
2022-12-01
33.86 USD   -0.99%
08:32aDeutsche Bank Adjusts VICI Properties Price Target to $38 From $37, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:16aVICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC's “Power Lunch”
BU
12/01Blackstone to sell stake in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay to VICI Properties
RE
VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC's “Power Lunch”

12/02/2022 | 08:16am EST
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Mr. Pitoniak discussed VICI Properties’ recently announced acquisition of the remaining 49.9% interest in the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay joint venture. Click here to view the appearance.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 43 gaming facilities comprising over 122 million square feet and features approximately 58,700 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn Entertainment, Inc., and The Venetian Las Vegas. The Company has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof and risks relating to the Company’s pending transactions) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 572 M - -
Net income 2022 1 072 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 33 502 M 33 502 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,20 $
Average target price 37,28 $
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
Managers and Directors
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kellan Florio Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.12.45%33 502
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.8.36%13 548
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.7.48%13 543
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-1.16%4 990
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.5.26%3 903
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-31.99%2 885