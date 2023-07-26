VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or “VICI”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, will appear as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Last Call” on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Mr. Pitoniak will be joined by Canyon Ranch principal owner and chairman John Goff to discuss the recently announced VICI-Canyon Ranch Growth Partnership, a multi-faceted investment partnership to support the expansion of Canyon Ranch, a leading provider of holistic, integrative health and wellness guest experiences.

In addition to live television coverage of “Last Call,” which airs between 7:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time, a replay of the segment will be available for viewing on VICI’s website here.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ geographically diverse portfolio consists of 50 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry leading gaming and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

About Canyon Ranch

Canyon Ranch is a pioneer in wellness guidance with over four decades of experience inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of wellbeing. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is completely unique for each guest and can be different every time they come by accessing a selection of over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts who integrate services across a broad range of disciplines – including nutrition, sports & performance, spa, mental health, spirituality and more – our guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that leads to true transformation long after their stay. The value of visiting Canyon Ranch goes well beyond our warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring destinations located in Tucson, Arizona; Lenox, Massachusetts; Woodside, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond VICI’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect VICI’s business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in VICI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VICI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

