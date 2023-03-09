Advanced search
    VICI   US9256521090

VICI PROPERTIES, INC.

(VICI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:11 2023-03-09 pm EST
33.22 USD   -1.60%
VICI Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:25aVICI Properties Upgraded by KeyBanc to Overweight From Sector Weight, Price Target Set at $36; Firm Sees Potential for Improving Internal Growth
MT
03/01Vici Properties : FORM OF REGISTERED FORWARD CONFIRMATION - Form 8-K
PU
VICI Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

03/09/2023 | 04:19pm EST
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023. The dividend will be payable on April 6, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2023.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ geographically diverse portfolio consists of 49 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 59,300 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn Entertainment, Inc., PURE Canadian Gaming Corp., and The Venetian Las Vegas. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 306 M - -
Net income 2023 2 404 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 33 884 M 33 884 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
EV / Sales 2024 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kellan Florio Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.4.20%33 884
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.4.32%14 256
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.42%12 108
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.17.57%5 242
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.5.07%3 791
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.18.91%3 113