Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VICI Properties Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VICI   US9256521090

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VICI Properties Inc. : Enters Into Lease Agreement with The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians related to Caesars Southern Indiana

09/03/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (“EBCI”) acquisition of the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana, the Company has entered into a triple-net lease agreement with EBCI Holdings, a subsidiary of EBCI, with respect to the real property associated with Caesars Southern Indiana.

Initial total annual rent under the lease with EBCI Holdings is $32.5 million and the lease has an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year tenant renewal options. Rent under the lease will escalate annually by 1.5% beginning in lease year 2 through lease year 5 and the greater of 2.0% or the Consumer Price Index beginning in lease year 6. The tenant’s obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by EBCI. Annual base rent payments under the Company’s Regional Master Lease with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: CZR) (“Caesars”) will be reduced by $32.5 million.

In addition, as part of this transaction, VICI Properties, EBCI and Caesars have entered into a right of first refusal (“ROFR”) for VICI Properties on the real property associated with the development of a new casino resort in Danville, Virginia.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

About EBCI and EBCI Holdings

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is a federally recognized Tribe located in western North Carolina. The tribe operates two casinos in western North Carolina, both of which are managed by Caesars Entertainment. EBCI has operated Harrah's Cherokee Resort since 1997 and Harrah's Cherokee Valley River since 2015. EBCI Holdings was established earlier this year to diversify EBCI’s holdings in the commercial gaming and hospitality business. Caesars Southern Indiana is the tribe’s first out-of-state acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VICI PROPERTIES INC.
04:38pVICI PROPERTIES : Signs Triple-Net Lease Agreement With Cherokee Tribe After Cas..
MT
04:24pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Closes $250 Million Sale of Caesars Southern Indiana's O..
MT
04:16pVICI PROPERTIES INC. : Enters Into Lease Agreement with The Eastern Band of Cher..
BU
08/16INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IRT, ISBC, MSON, VICI; Shareholder..
PR
08/12Wheat Jumps After USDA Cuts Production Outlook - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
08/05Casino giant MGM Resorts selling land to New York-based firm
AQ
08/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HFC, VICI, IRT, BRBS; Shareh..
PR
08/05VICI PROPERTIES : Master Transaction Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08/05VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/04ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of MGM Growth Prop..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICI PROPERTIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 506 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 17 014 M 17 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
VICI Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,68 $
Average target price 36,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig MacNab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.24.24%17 014
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.20.40%11 961
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.12.85%11 788
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC36.45%6 691
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.11.72%4 531
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.22.27%4 508