Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VICI Properties Inc.    VICI

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VICI Properties Inc. : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

03/08/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 69,000,000 shares of its common stock (including 9,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional common stock), all of which were offered on a forward basis through the forward purchasers or their respective affiliate in connection with the forward sale agreements described below at a public offering price of $29.00 per share.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and as representatives of the underwriters in the offering. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Union Gaming, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as bookrunners in the offering. Truist Securities, Citizens Capital Markets, Stifel, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Raymond James, Capital One Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann, Loop Capital, Scotiabank, and SMBC Nikko acted as co-managers in the offering.

The Company entered into separate forward sale agreements with each of Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities (or their respective affiliates) (the “forward purchasers”) with respect to the shares of common stock covered by the offering. In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their respective affiliates borrowed and sold to the underwriters all of the shares of common stock that were delivered in the offering.

Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement under certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon full physical settlement of the forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than approximately twelve months following the completion of the offering, an aggregate of 69,000,000 shares of common stock to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will initially be the public offering price less the underwriting discount and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers or their respective affiliates. The Company expects to use any cash proceeds that it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to fund a portion of the purchase price for its recently announced acquisition of the land and real estate assets associated with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and for general business purposes, which may include the acquisition, development and improvement of properties, capital expenditures, working capital and the repayment of indebtedness.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on October 1, 2018. A copy of the final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 (email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com); Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, (800) 831-9146; and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, (telephone: (800) 503-4611 or email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VICI Properties
VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, among others, risks related to the method of settlement of the Company’s forward sale agreements, the form and amount of proceeds of such settlement and the ability to complete the acquisition of the land and real estate assets associated with property known as The Venetian Resort and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VICI PROPERTIES INC.
05:21pVICI PROPERTIES INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
05:17pVICI PROPERTIES INC.  : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and..
BU
03/04SANDS CHINA  : Las Vegas Sands Exits Namesake City to Focus on Asia with Sale of..
MT
03/04Leaving Las Vegas Is the Right Move for Sands -- Heard on the Street
DJ
03/03VICI PROPERTIES INC.  : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
03/03LAS VEGAS SANDS  : Sands to Sell Las Vegas Properties for $6.25 Billion to Apoll..
DJ
03/03Las Vegas Sands Exits US Gaming With Venetian Sale to Apollo, VICI Properties..
MT
03/03Las Vegas Sands shuts door on U.S. gambling hub with $6.25 billion asset sale
RE
03/03Sands to Sell Las Vegas Properties for $6.25 Billion to Apollo Global, REIT--..
DJ
03/03VICI PROPERTIES  : To Use Common Stock Offering Proceeds To Fund Las Vegas Sands..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 468 M - -
Net income 2021 1 081 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 17 434 M 17 434 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
VICI Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,55 $
Last Close Price 29,22 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig MacNab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.14.59%17 434
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC8.00%11 145
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.1.79%10 047
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.22.51%4 966
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.18.54%4 364
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC5.94%4 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ