VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
VICI Properties Inc. : CEO Edward Pitoniak Featured on CNBC.com

03/09/2021 | 05:38pm EST
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, participated in a feature interview on CNBC.com to discuss the Company’s deal to acquire the real estate of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to view the interview.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, among others, risks related to the impact of changes in general economic conditions, including low consumer confidence, unemployment levels, and depressed real estate pricing resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy (including stemming from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 and changes in economic conditions as a result of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19); risks that the pending transaction may not be consummated on the terms or timeframes contemplated, or at all; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions set forth in the definitive transaction documents, including the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the governmental and regulatory approvals and consents required to consummate the pending transaction, or other delays or impediments to completing this transaction; the ability of the applicable parties to obtain the financing necessary to complete the transactions on the terms expected or at all; disruptions to the real property and operations of the subject property during the pendency of the closing of the pending transaction; and risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the pending transaction (including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 466 M - -
Net income 2021 1 089 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 17 286 M 17 286 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David A. Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig MacNab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.11.92%17 029
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.12.37%11 596
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-1.91%9 681
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.26.88%5 143
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.19.13%4 386
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC4.86%4 315
