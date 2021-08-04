Log in
VICI Properties Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of VICI Properties Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VICI

08/04/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”) is fair to VICI Properties shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP.

Halper Sadeh encourages VICI Properties shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether VICI Properties and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for VICI Properties shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for VICI Properties shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of VICI Properties shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages VICI Properties shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
